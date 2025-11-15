Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Charlotte Checkers (7-4-1-0) recorded their third consecutive win, defeating the Iowa Wild (4-8-0-1) 4-3 on Friday night at Casey's Center.

Iowa scored two minutes into the game, courtesy of Jack Peart, but Brett Chorske answered back with a shorthanded goal at 10:44. Chorske's second goal of the season was Charlotte's second SHG of 2025-26. Marek Alscher blasted home his second tally of the year at 16:35 with a shot from the left point. Mike Benning and Sandis Vilmanis recorded the assists on Alscher's go-ahead strike.

Former Checkers forward Gerry Mayhew knotted the game up 2-2 with a power-play marker in the second period, but Wilmer Skoog helped Charlotte retake the lead to make it 3-2 Checkers at 13:21.

Skoog added his second of the night and fifth of the season at 10:06 of the third period. Tyler Pitlick made things interesting with a late power-play goal, but Charlotte held on for their third straight victory. Cooper Black recorded his sixth win of the season, stopping 22 shots.

Charlotte wraps up their weekend in Iowa tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). Coverage of the game can be found on the Checkers social media channels, FloHockey and Mixlr.

NOTES

This is Charlotte's first three-game winning streak of the 2025-26 season ... Skoog leads all Wild/Checkers players with six points in the 2025-26 season series ... Both of Alscher's goals this season have come against the Wild ... Gracyn Sawchyn posted a two-assist night ... Charlotte is 9-0 in their last nine games against the Wild, dating back to the 2016-17 season ... Kirill Gerasimyuk, Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Mikulas Hovorka, Ryan McAllister, Kai Schwindt, Anton Lundmark, Tyler Motte and Jack Studnicka were scratched for Charlotte.







