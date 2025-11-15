Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3
Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Charlotte Checkers (7-4-1-0) recorded their third consecutive win, defeating the Iowa Wild (4-8-0-1) 4-3 on Friday night at Casey's Center.
Iowa scored two minutes into the game, courtesy of Jack Peart, but Brett Chorske answered back with a shorthanded goal at 10:44. Chorske's second goal of the season was Charlotte's second SHG of 2025-26. Marek Alscher blasted home his second tally of the year at 16:35 with a shot from the left point. Mike Benning and Sandis Vilmanis recorded the assists on Alscher's go-ahead strike.
Former Checkers forward Gerry Mayhew knotted the game up 2-2 with a power-play marker in the second period, but Wilmer Skoog helped Charlotte retake the lead to make it 3-2 Checkers at 13:21.
Skoog added his second of the night and fifth of the season at 10:06 of the third period. Tyler Pitlick made things interesting with a late power-play goal, but Charlotte held on for their third straight victory. Cooper Black recorded his sixth win of the season, stopping 22 shots.
Charlotte wraps up their weekend in Iowa tomorrow at 6 p.m. CT (7 p.m. ET). Coverage of the game can be found on the Checkers social media channels, FloHockey and Mixlr.
NOTES
This is Charlotte's first three-game winning streak of the 2025-26 season ... Skoog leads all Wild/Checkers players with six points in the 2025-26 season series ... Both of Alscher's goals this season have come against the Wild ... Gracyn Sawchyn posted a two-assist night ... Charlotte is 9-0 in their last nine games against the Wild, dating back to the 2016-17 season ... Kirill Gerasimyuk, Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Eamon Powell, Mikulas Hovorka, Ryan McAllister, Kai Schwindt, Anton Lundmark, Tyler Motte and Jack Studnicka were scratched for Charlotte.
American Hockey League Stories from November 14, 2025
- Phantoms Light it Up, 7-3, Over T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Amerks Rally, Tame Wolf Pack in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- Iowa's Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Charlotte - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Erupt in Third Period for 5-3 Comeback Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ads' Winning Streak Snapped at Four - Milwaukee Admirals
- Senators Battle Back to Edge Comets, 4-3, in Shootout - Belleville Senators
- Comets Battle Hard Against Senators, Fall 4-3 In Shootout - Utica Comets
- Bears Open Weekend With 2-1 Win Over Crunch - Hershey Bears
- Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3 - Charlotte Checkers
- Nolan Moyle Released from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Downed by Hershey Bears, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Lose Sixth Straight, 4-3 to Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- T-Birds' Middle Period Burst Not Enough in Allentown - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Islanders Battle Hard But Fall Short against Penguins, 5-3 - Bridgeport Islanders
- San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 15 - San Diego Gulls
- Samson Activated, Joins Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Sign Forward Tate Singleton to Pro Tryout Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Goaltender Isaiah Saville Re-Called from ECHL's Greenville - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Edge Reign 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle at Home - Calgary Wranglers
- T-Birds Recall F's Tarun Fizer, Jett Jones from Florida (ECHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Red-Hot Phantoms Look to Keep it Going - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Bears at Crunch, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Gulls, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Wolf Pack to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Charlotte Extends Winning Streak, Defeats Iowa 4-3
- Bojangles Game Preview: November 14 & 15 at Iowa
- Trevor Carrick Collects Rare Milestone with 700th AHL Game
- Checkers Players Spend Afternoon Giving Back at Classroom Central
- Gerasimyuk Recalled to Charlotte from Savannah