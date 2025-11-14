San Diego Gulls to Host Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, November 15

SAN DIEGO, Calif.  - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club will honor active and retired service members by hosting Military Appreciation Night on Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. the Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m. This Saturday's celebration will pay tribute to San Diego's military members and their families, as well as raise awareness and funds that will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.  

The Gulls Community Relations Department will donate over 1,200 tickets to the game to local veterans, service members and other military support organizations, bringing the Gulls' donation total to over 25,000 tickets all-time for these specific games. In addition, all local veterans, service members and other military support organizations will receive free parking in any general lot by showing their military identification card to the parking attendants at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Military members and their families can also sign up to participate in a free post-game skate (limited to 150 participants) outside Section 10 on the concourse. 

Retired Naval Aviator Captain Russ Thompson will drop the puck prior to Saturday's contest. Thompson, who served for 26 years as a Naval Aviator, flew the SH-60F/HH-60H and deployed on the USS Forrestal, USS Saipan, USS Enterprise, and USS Abraham Lincoln. He commanded Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Two at Naval Air Station North Island and Naval Air Facility El Centro before retiring in 2013.  

San Diego will wear specialty digital camo themed jerseys throughout the game to commemorate the event. The San Diego Gulls Foundation will host a game-worn jersey raffle and a special military-themed Surprise Puck sale. Raffle tickets ($10) and Surprise Pucks ($25) will be available at the San Diego Gulls Foundation booth on the concourse at Section 10.  Fans can select pucks at random, with five surprise pucks including an additional gift of either Gulls player-signed memorabilia or Gulls merchandise. A limited number of pucks are available. Additionally, a selection of the team's game-worn jerseys will be autographed and available through an online silent auction during the game, which is the exclusive place to purchase this year's Gulls military jersey. More information on the auction can be found at SanDiegoGulls.com/Auction or by texting MilitaryApp to 76278. All proceeds raised by the San Diego Gulls Foundation via the auction, raffles, and Surprise Puck sale will be donated to the Armed Services YMCA.  

