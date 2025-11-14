Wranglers Edge Reign 3-2 in Hard-Fought Battle at Home

Published on November 14, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers bounced back in style at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday night, grinding out a 3-2 win over the Ontario Reign.

Martin Frk, Clark Bishop, and Aydar Suniev found the back of the net for Calgary, who showed plenty of resolve after a tough outing the night before.

Captain Bishop set the tempo early in the game, inviting Reign's Taylor Ward to a tilt to get the Wranglers fired up.

The message was clear, this was a new game.

Frk opened the scoring in the first, finishing a slick feed from Dryden Hunt on the powerplay to give the Wranglers an early boost.

Ontario answered back through Akil Thomas, who slipped one past Ivan Prosvetov to cut the deficit in half.

The visitors levelled the score in the third powered by Jakub Dvorak, but Calgary was not done yet.

Suniev scored the game-winner, wiring home a pass from William Strömgren.

Calgary outshot Ontario 32-23, showing the kind of pushback Head Coach Brett Sutter wanted to see.

"They showed big-time character tonight. They got challenged this morning and they stepped up. I'm really proud of them," said Sutter postgame, pleased with his group's response after their 5-1 loss on Nov. 11.

"They were resilient today, and that's huge."

A gritty, full-team effort, and two well-earned points at home before the Wranglers head out for their 10-game away stint.







