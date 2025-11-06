Wranglers Open Series against Barracuda

The Matchup

After sweeping their doubleheader against the Bakersfield Condors on Nov. 1 and 2, the Wranglers now turn their focus to the San Jose Barracuda.

Game Recap

The Wranglers will look to build on their momentum after collecting 14 points in their last eight games and extending their winning streak to five.

Head Coach Brett Sutter emphasized the importance of fine-tuning and focus as the team looks to keep rolling.

"I think we can do a little bit more to clean up our neutral zone," said Sutter. "I think for us it's more about our mentality, we played the right way today right from the drop of the puck."

He added that the group's energy and buy-in have been key to their success.

"You could hear the guys on the bench preaching it and committing to it, and it makes a big difference for us. When we are checking the right way and we have the puck all night, we are a hard team to play against."

Hunter Brzustewicz continues to impress on both sides of the puck.

The rookie defenceman has eight points in 10 games, leading all Wranglers blueliners in points, goals (4), and assists (4).

"I'm just putting the puck on net really, things are just going my way right now," said Brzustewicz following the win over Bakersfield on Nov. 2.

"Hopefully it can stay that way, but I got some bounces today and I want to do whatever I can to help the team win."

Brzustewicz also spoke about the team's mindset moving forward: "Our energy builds off our game ... we just need to keep developing our game into the standard we want to be and I think that will take care of the wins."

The defensive lineup will look a bit different this time, as Yan Kuznetsov has been recalled by the Flames.

The Other Side

The Barracuda enter Thursday's matchup sitting eighth in the Pacific Division with six points.

They are 3-5-0 this season and are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Ontario Reign on Nov. 4.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Last year, the Wranglers went 1-1-1 against the Barracuda.

Veteran Colin White leads San Jose with six points in seven games (1 goal, 5 assists), while the team will be without fourth-leading scorer Ethan Carwell, who has been recalled by the San Jose Sharks.







