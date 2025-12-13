Wranglers Fall 7-4 to Firebirds
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers fell 7-4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday despite goals from Matvei Gridin, Aydar Suniev, Rory Kerins, and Justin Kirkland.
The night opened at a rough pace, with the Firebirds striking first through Tyson Jugnauth.
Calgary had an immediate answer, with Gridin jumping to pocket one from the slot and level the score, thanks to a tidy feed from Suniev.
But the momentum swung sharply the other way.
Kaden Hammell restored the Firebirds' lead, Oscar Fisker Mølgaard extended it, and Jugnauth struck again to make it 4-1. Logan Morrison added another moments later.
Calgary refused to fold.
Suniev drove the net late in the frame and buried a much-needed reply, with Nick Cicek providing the assist, trimming the deficit to 5-2 after a chaotic opening period.
The Firebirds made it 6-2 early in the second through Ty Nelson, but the Wranglers pushed back hard.
Kerins slipped behind coverage and buried a slick back-door finish after Dryden Hunt threaded a pinpoint pass through traffic.
Minutes later, a bit of deception from Frk opened the door for another.
Faking a blast from the high slot, he slid a pass to Kirkland at the crease for a tidy tap-in that brought Calgary within two.
Jacob Melanson capitalized on a Wranglers empty net late in the third period to make it 7-4.
The loss puts the Wranglers fifth in the Pacific Division with 28 points.
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Wranglers Fall 7-4 to Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Open Weekend Series against Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Islanders Win Road Game in Laval against Rocket, 2-1. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Ads Recall Lind from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Phantoms Aiming for Bounce Back at Resurgent Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Carter Gylander Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hebig Breaks Goals Record, Simashev Wins It in OT as Roadrunners Rally Past Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.