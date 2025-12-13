Wranglers Fall 7-4 to Firebirds

The Wranglers fell 7-4 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday despite goals from Matvei Gridin, Aydar Suniev, Rory Kerins, and Justin Kirkland.

The night opened at a rough pace, with the Firebirds striking first through Tyson Jugnauth.

Calgary had an immediate answer, with Gridin jumping to pocket one from the slot and level the score, thanks to a tidy feed from Suniev.

But the momentum swung sharply the other way.

Kaden Hammell restored the Firebirds' lead, Oscar Fisker Mølgaard extended it, and Jugnauth struck again to make it 4-1. Logan Morrison added another moments later.

Calgary refused to fold.

Suniev drove the net late in the frame and buried a much-needed reply, with Nick Cicek providing the assist, trimming the deficit to 5-2 after a chaotic opening period.

The Firebirds made it 6-2 early in the second through Ty Nelson, but the Wranglers pushed back hard.

Kerins slipped behind coverage and buried a slick back-door finish after Dryden Hunt threaded a pinpoint pass through traffic.

Minutes later, a bit of deception from Frk opened the door for another.

Faking a blast from the high slot, he slid a pass to Kirkland at the crease for a tidy tap-in that brought Calgary within two.

Jacob Melanson capitalized on a Wranglers empty net late in the third period to make it 7-4.

The loss puts the Wranglers fifth in the Pacific Division with 28 points.







