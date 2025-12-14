T-Birds Ride Pair of First AHL Goals to Victory in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (7-11-3-2) received a pair of clutch, tie-breaking goals in the final period en route to a 3-2 win over the Utica Comets (5-14-3-1) on Saturday night inside Adirondack Bank Center.

For a second straight road contest, the T-Birds had to lean on their goaltender in the opening period, as Georgi Romanov was a frequently-tested goalie, making 14 saves in the opening period, including a flashy left pad save on an in-tight chance from Utica captain Ryan Schmelzer on the first shift of the night.

Springfield had the lone power play in the first, but instead, Romanov was pressed into duty again, to which the Russian backstop answered the bell with a 2-on-1 denial on Nathan Legare.

The Comets' efforts finally led to a breakthrough at 6:14 of the second as Dylan Wendt slid a pass to a streaking Jonathan Gruden, who threw a forehander over Romanov's shoulder from the left side to give Utica the 1-0 advantage.

Just over six minutes later, Springfield equalized as Chris Wagner drove the puck down the left wing to the goal before stuffing a forehander through Nico Daws to make it 1-1 at 12:39. The goal was Wagner's fifth in his last six games.

As the game entered the third, the T-Birds were about to receive two clutch connections from a pair of rookies. First, Nikita Susuev netted his first AHL goal, as he swooped to a rebound behind Daws' net before wrapping it around to the right post and behind the Comet netminder to give Springfield a 2-1 lead just 1:48 into the third.

Lenni Hameenaho swiftly got Utica back to a tie score at 4:09, as he unleashed a wicked one-time slapper through Romanov's stick side, bringing the game to a 2-2 deadlock.

One more time, though, the T-Birds had a rebuttal, this time from Marc-Andre Gaudet, who uncorked a slap shot that ricocheted off a Utica defender before bouncing behind Daws at 8:47 for the go-ahead goal, 3-2.

Romanov and the Springfield defense battened down the hatches from there, killing off a Utica power play and receiving numerous shot blocks in the closing minutes, including a clutch denial by Alek Kaskimaki in the dying seconds. Romanov improved to 2-0 for the season against Utica, stopping 65 of 67 Comets shots over his two victories.

The T-Birds continue their pre-Holiday road trip in Allentown, Pa. on Wednesday against Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

