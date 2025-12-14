Megna, Barre-Boulet Power Colorado To 6-1 Victory Over Reign

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO - Colorado forwards Jayson Megna and Alex Barre-Boulet each collected two goals and two assists, while goaltender Isak Posch stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Ontario Reign 6-1 on Saturday. Five different Colorado skaters notched multi-point performances in the win. The night also saw Eagles fans toss an estimated 10,000 stuffed animals onto the ice as part of the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss, with those toys now headed to underprivileged children throughout Northern Colorado.

Megna would send those stuffed animals flying onto the ice when he camped out on top of the crease before steering a centering feed into the back of the net. The goal was Magna's 11th tally of the season and put the Eagles on top 1-0 with 3:54 left to play in the first period.

A power play would set up forward Tristen Nielsen to collect a pass in the low slot and snap it home, extending Colorado's advantage to 2-0 at the 19:21 mark of the opening frame.

Still leading 2-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles would capitalize on a turnover in the Reign zone, as Barre-Boulet tucked home a puck at the top of the crease, putting Colorado up 3-0 at the 3:40 mark.

Ontario would strike back just 2:10 later when forward Glenn Gawdin snagged a drop pass in between the circles and lit the lamp with a wrister, slicing the deficit to 3-1.

The Eagles would then be forced to kill off three Reign power plays, including 50 seconds of a 5-on-3. After taking care of business on the PK, Colorado forward Taylor Makar would swing the momentum back when he finished off a rebound in the low slot, giving the Eagles a 4-1 advantage with 6:57 remaining in the middle frame.

Colorado would go on to outshoot Ontario 11-6 in the second stanza and left for the intermission still leading, 4-1.

Megna would generate his second of the night when he tracked down a loose puck at the side of the crease and fired it past Ontario goalie Isaiah Saville, as the Eagles lead grew to 5-1 at the 5:35 mark of the third period.

Colorado would round out the scoring when Barre-Boulet snagged his second goal, shoving a rebound in the crease across the goal line, putting the Eagles up 6-1 with 8:47 left to play in the contest.

Saville suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 33 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, December 20th at 6:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.