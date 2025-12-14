The Canucks Complete At 3-2 Overtime Victory Over The Calgary Wranglers

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks took a quick flight to Calgary to take on the Calgary Wranglers at the Saddledome for the first time this season.

Jiří Patera got the start for Abbotsford in his 100th career AHL game, facing Owen Say at the other end. The Canucks also welcomed back Jett Woo, who returned to the lineup for his first game of the season after recovering from injury, adding a boost to the blue line.

The opening period was fairly even, with both teams generating similar quality chances. Calgary capitalized on a misplayed clearing attempt six minutes in, as Rory Kerrins ripped a shot from the slot to give the Wranglers a 1-0 lead. Abbotsford earned the lone power play of the frame, but Say stood tall. Despite finishing the period with a one-shot edge, the Canucks trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes.

The second period belonged to Abbotsford. The Canucks limited the Wranglers to just one shot in the first half of the frame while firing 10 of their own. Say continued to stiff Abbotsford, but the pressure eventually paid off. Just past the midway point, Arnaud Durandeau found Nick Poisson in the slot, where he buried the puck-snapping his stick in the process-to tie the game. Moments later, Chase Wouters dropped the gloves with Alex Gallant, injecting even more energy into the Canucks bench.

Around the 16-minute mark, Mackenzie MacEachern struck from the slot, with the puck slowly trickling over the goal line to give Abbotsford its first lead of the night. Strong defensive play and timely saves from Patera sealed a dominant middle frame, as the Canucks carried a 2-1 advantage into the third.

The lead didn't last long. Five minutes into the final period, Étienne Morin fired a long shot that found its way through traffic and into the net for his first AHL goal, tying the game at two. Abbotsford continued to push, but Say remained locked in, sending the contest to overtime.

With another game requiring extra minutes, the Canucks wasted no time. Just 1:06 into overtime, Jonathan Lekkerimäki snapped a shot into the top corner to seal a 3-2 victory for Abbotsford. The Canucks picked up a much-needed win but will rematch the Wranglers tomorrow afternoon at the Saddledome.







