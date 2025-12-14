Texas Picks up Overtime Point in Weekend Finale
Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Barracuda in a tilt that was tied three separate times Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
Texas opened the scoring early in the first period when Michael Karow scored on a one-timer from low in the left faceoff circle. The Stars held the lead for the next fourteen minutes until Filip Bystedt forced a turnover in the Barracuda's offensive zone and sent the puck over the right pad of Remi Poirier to tie the game.
Eight minutes into the second period Matthew Seminoff put the Stars back in the lead on a shot from the slot off a feed from Cameron Hughes at the half-wall. The goal was Seminoff's fifth of the season, a career high. San Jose would tie the game again just three minutes later when Egor Afanasyev knocked a rebound in on the doorstep.
Gavin White netted the go-ahead goal five minutes into the third period on a hard shot through traffic from high in the slot, but Cam Lund scored the equalizer with three minutes left in regulation, forcing overtime.
The Stars were penalized 18 seconds into overtime and Bystedt scored his second of the night at 1:52 of overtime to get the extra point for San Jose.
Poirier was given the loss after stopping 30 of 34. Skarek gave up three goals on 26 shots in the win.
The Stars will return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday in the first of a weekend series against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars' Arttu Hyry versus San Jose Barracuda's Jimmy Huntington
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2025
- Silver Knights Shine In Shootout, Winning, 2-1, Over San Deigo - Henderson Silver Knights
- Megna, Barre-Boulet Power Colorado To 6-1 Victory Over Reign - Colorado Eagles
- Howard Scores OT Winner in 8-7 Thriller - Bakersfield Condors
- Texas Picks up Overtime Point in Weekend Finale - Texas Stars
- Monsters Top Senators with 4-1 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Sink Admirals, 4-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Extend Win Streak to 10 in 1-0 Shutout Over Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Canucks Complete At 3-2 Overtime Victory Over The Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Checkers Shut out in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Belleville's Teddy Bear Toss Night Ends in 4-1 Loss to Cleveland - Belleville Senators
- Admirals Stumble Against Wolves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Penguins Defeat P-Bruins in Overtime, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose, 7-2, to Crunch - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Blank Checkers, 4-0 - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Tame Hartford Wolf Pack, 7-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Ride Pair of First AHL Goals to Victory in Utica - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Comets Wrap up Homestand with 3-2 Loss to Thunderbirds - Utica Comets
- Robertson Rocks Home Winner in the 8th Round - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Phantoms Outlast Amerks in Eight-Round Shootout - Rochester Americans
- Wranglers Fall 7-4 to Firebirds - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Open Weekend Series against Canucks - Calgary Wranglers
- Islanders Win Road Game in Laval against Rocket, 2-1. - Bridgeport Islanders
- Goaltender Garin Bjorklund Loaned to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Ads Recall Lind from Atlanta - Milwaukee Admirals
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Phantoms Aiming for Bounce Back at Resurgent Rochester - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 13 at Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Carter Gylander Returns to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Hebig Breaks Goals Record, Simashev Wins It in OT as Roadrunners Rally Past Condors - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.