Texas Picks up Overtime Point in Weekend Finale

Published on December 13, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars' Arttu Hyry versus San Jose Barracuda's Jimmy Huntington

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to the San Jose Barracuda in a tilt that was tied three separate times Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Texas opened the scoring early in the first period when Michael Karow scored on a one-timer from low in the left faceoff circle. The Stars held the lead for the next fourteen minutes until Filip Bystedt forced a turnover in the Barracuda's offensive zone and sent the puck over the right pad of Remi Poirier to tie the game.

Eight minutes into the second period Matthew Seminoff put the Stars back in the lead on a shot from the slot off a feed from Cameron Hughes at the half-wall. The goal was Seminoff's fifth of the season, a career high. San Jose would tie the game again just three minutes later when Egor Afanasyev knocked a rebound in on the doorstep.

Gavin White netted the go-ahead goal five minutes into the third period on a hard shot through traffic from high in the slot, but Cam Lund scored the equalizer with three minutes left in regulation, forcing overtime.

The Stars were penalized 18 seconds into overtime and Bystedt scored his second of the night at 1:52 of overtime to get the extra point for San Jose.

Poirier was given the loss after stopping 30 of 34. Skarek gave up three goals on 26 shots in the win.

The Stars will return to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday in the first of a weekend series against the Milwaukee Admirals. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

