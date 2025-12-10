Stars Comeback Attempt Falls Short in Ontario

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars center Arttu Hyry (right) and forward Cameron Hughes vs. the Ontario Reign

ONTARIO, California - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, pulled to within one late in the third period Tuesday, but couldn't complete their comeback in a 6-3 loss to the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena.

The Stars finished their two-week road trip in southern California 3-2-0-1, and will begin a four-game homestand Friday against San Jose.

Ontario struck first with under seven minutes to go in the opening frame. Texas committed a turnover at the offensive blue line, leading to a breakaway for Martin Chromiak, who went to his backhand to open the scoring for the Reign. Under a minute later, Cole Guttman sent a shot from the halfwall that deflected off of Nikita Alexandrov's skate to double the Ontario lead.

Texas' offense came to life five minutes into the middle frame. Tristan Bertucci fired a shot from the point off the end boards. Antonio Stranges picked up the rebound and wrapped it around the opposite post and into the net to get the Stars on the board.

Kenny Connors scored another for Ontario just three minutes later. Jared Wright entered the Stars zone, dropped it back for Connors, who fired a long range shot off the right shoulder of Arno Tiefensee. The puck got caught up in the equipment of the Stars goaltender and dropped behind the goal line, giving Ontario their third goal of the night.

Alexandrov added his second, and Ontario's fourth, on an odd-man rush three minutes into the final frame to make it 4-1. Seven minutes into the third, Bertucci wristed a shot from the point which Artem Shlaine tipped into Copley. Shlaine got the rebound on the goal line and banked it off of Copley and into the net for his team-leading eighth of the season.

Texas pulled Tiefensee for an extra attacker with two minutes remaining. Harrison Scott received a pass from Kole Lind, skated around the net and tucked a wraparound past Copley to cut the Stars deficit to 4-3.

Connors and Francesco Pinelli both scored empty net markers in the final minute to finish off the victory for Ontario.

Tiefensee had 17 saves in the loss for the Stars. Copley earned the win with 18 saves for the Reign.

The Stars will travel back to Cedar Park to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday night. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale now at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

