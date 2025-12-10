Truscott Recalled by Griffins, Hillebrand Signed to PTO

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday recalled defenseman Jacob Truscott from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Griffins signed forward Chad Hillebrand to a professional tryout from the Walleye.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through five games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has two assists, zero penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. Truscott has also appeared in 12 games with the Walleye, logging four assists, zero penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Hillebrand, a second-year pro, has 11 points (6-5-11), four penalty minutes and a plus-four rating in 20 games with Toledo this season. Last campaign, the Park Ridge, Illinois, native had four points (2-2-4) and 34 penalty minutes in 21 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Also in 2024-25, Hillebrand added four points (1-3-4) and four penalty minutes with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Prior to turning pro, the 26-year-old spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2020-24 and amassed 52 points (17-35-52), 95 penalty minutes and a plus-31 rating in 109 appearances. Hillebrand also logged two seasons in the USHL from 2018-20, showing 46 points (24-22-46), 80 penalty minutes and a plus-22 rating in 97 career outings.

