Wolf Pack Fall 3-0 to Penguins

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their second straight game on Wednesday night, 3-0 at the hands of the visiting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Wolf Pack came out swinging in the first period, outshooting the Penguins by a 20-6 margin. Sergei Murashov was perfect, however, making 20 saves to send the sides to the second period with a 0-0 score.

Phil Tomasino then broke the ice 2:59 into the middle frame, potting his second goal of the season. Tomasino got behind the Wolf Pack defense, went to the backhand, and beat Spencer Martin to make it a 1-0 game.

Avery Hayes extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:07, striking for the seventh time this season. Like Tomasino, Hayes found himself on a breakaway after sneaking behind the defense. Hayes went to the backhand and lifted the puck over Martin's right pad for the insurance marker.

It was the second time this season that Hayes lit the lamp against the Wolf Pack.

Aidan McDonough made it 3-0 7:54 into the third period. The veteran forward potted his sixth goal as a Penguin from Avery Hayes and Tristan Broz to put the visitors out of reach.

The Wolf Pack will hit the road this weekend for a pair of matchups against North Division opponents. The back-to-back set kicks off on Friday night when the Wolf Pack visit the Utica Comets. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage set to begin at 6:45 p.m.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Friday, Dec. 19, when the Syracuse Crunch come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







