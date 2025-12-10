Reign Stay Hot, Hold off Texas

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (14-7-1-0) defeated the Texas Stars (8-12-2-1) Tuesday night by a final score of 6-3 in front of 5,721 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will play in Colorado Friday, Dec. 12 at 6:05 p.m. (PST).

Nikita Alexandrov and Kenny Connors each scored a pair of goals in the victory while Angus Booth and Jared Wright each tallied two assists. Martin Chromiak scored his eighth goal of the season making it 1-0 in the first period and has nine points in his last nine games. Cole Guttman recorded an assist extending his point streak to six-games while Andre Lee has points in three straight after tallying an assist. The Reign wrapped up the five-game homestand with four victories and are 8-1 in their last nine at Toyota Arena. The win marked the third straight win for Ontario as they'll look to make it a season long four consecutive Friday in Colorado.

Ontario led 2-0 after the first period outshooting Texas 9-4 in the frame. Martin Chromiak (8th) made it 1-0 with his second goal in his last three games at 13:11 when he worked a takeaway at the Reign blueline. He went in on a partial breakaway driving the puck through the right circle and sending a back hand shot into the net at the top of the crease. Then 44 seconds later Nikita Alexandrov (5th) increased the lead with his second goal in his third game as a member of the Reign when a shot from Cole Guttman at the right-wing wall hit Alexandrov in front of the cage. With the assist Guttman extended his point streak to six-games while Samuel Bolduc picked up his fourth assist in his last four games.

Each team scored in the second period as the Reign led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play. Antonio Stranges got the Stars on the board on a wraparound score at 4:14. Then 3:20 later Kenny Connors (5th) gave the Reign back a two-goal cushion sending a shot from the top of the left circle off Arno Tiefensee and in. Jared Wright picked up the primary assist for his second straight game while Andre Lee stretched his point streak to three games with the secondary helper. The Reign went two-for-two on the penalty kill as they were outshot 8-6 in the frame.

Nikita Alexandrov (6th) notched his second of the game making it a 4-1 lead at 3:58 into the third period sending a wrist shot from inside the left face-off dot low far side. Angus Booth picked up the primary assist while Koehn Ziemmer notched the second assist. The Stars pulled back within two at 7:16 of the third period when Artem Shaline banked a shot of Pheonix Copley from a sharp angle. Texas pulled goaltender Arno Tiefensee with about three minutes left in the game and Harrison Scott scored an extra attacker goal with 2:01 left making it a one-goal game. Kenny Connors (6th) made it 5-3 with an empty-net score from Jared Wright and Angus Booth and then Francesco Pinelli (4th) sealed the game with an empty-netter from Taylor Ward and Glenn Gawdin with just seven seconds remaining.

Pheonix Copley made 18 saves on 21 shots for his fourth victory in his last five games while Arno Tiefensee suffered the loss allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Angus Booth, and Koehn Ziemmer.

Lord

On the last three games

We've been playing some good hockey as of late. Tonight was so so but definitely the two games prior were solid, and we'll take the wins.

On tonight's win

I thought especially the back half of the first period was really solid. Thought we were playing our game and played it up tempo style. Obviously capitalized two in a row there, which was really good. And then, the second was pretty decent. Later on, we had some penalty trouble there. Give them credit, the third I thought they threw the kitchen sink at us. We were a little sloppy, but credit to the guys with some big block shots. Nikita gets a big one there. And then, obviously gave one up, six on five, but then able to get a couple empty netters, which was nice.

Booth

On finding a way tonight

I think it was an ugly game, and we know it, but right now we need all the points. We know how important they're going to be towards the end of the year. So that's a big win for us, and big weekend too.

On this homestand

We had a few tougher games, so I think it was important for us to set the tone this weekend. We really did that from the start and carried through the whole weekend. And now we have a big job to do in Colorado.

Ziemmer

On his physical play

I think that's a big part of my game. I think when I'm playing my best, I'm physical. I think the last couple games have been really physical, which has been good gets me into the game better. So, yeah, try to do it as much as I can. Bring a little bit of spark as well.

On playing with Hughes and Jamsen

I think especially tonight, we had a lot of good chances. We had a good first period there. Brought some momentum. They're very easy guys to play with. The chemistry is coming. We've been playing together for a while now, so it's been getting easier and easier.







American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.