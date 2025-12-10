NHL Network to Televise Colorado Eagles Game vs. Ontario
Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the Eagles game against the Ontario Reign on Friday, December 12th will be televised live on NHL Network. Coverage will begin on NHL Network at 7:00pm MT, with opening faceoff between the Eagles and Reign slated for 7:05pm MT.
Kevin McGlue (play-by-play) will be joined on the call by Eagles team president Ryan Bach (color commentary), along with Guerilla Sports' Meghan Angley (rinkside).
In addition, the broadcast will also be available statewide on The Spot Denver 3 and on AHLTV on FloHockey. The live radio broadcast can be found on the home of the Colorado Eagles 99.9 The Point, with Brian Roth providing play-by-play and Les Borsheim handling color commentary.
Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
