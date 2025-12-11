DiPietro, P-Bruins Defeat Bears

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Hershey, PA - Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 37 shots to help the Providence Bruins defeat the Hershey Bears 3-1 on Wednesday night at the Giant Center. Forwards Brett Harrison, Riley Tufte, and Fabian Lysell found the back of the net.

How It Happened

While on the power play, Frederic Brunet dropped the puck behind him for Harrison, who walked it over to the high slot and fired a wrist shot through traffic that found the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 7:52 remaining in the first period. John Farinacci received a secondary assist.

Patrick Brown sent a shot on goal that popped up in front of the crease, before Tufte batted at it once and poked in the rebound to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 15:24 to play in the middle frame. Georgii Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

Ilya Protas cut the Providence lead to 2-1 on the power play with 11:25 left in the second period.

Lysell scored on a breakaway to give the P-Bruins a 3-1 lead with 5:07 remaining in the third period. Dans Locmelis and Jake Schmaltz received the assists.

Stats

Lysell scored his team leading 11th goal of the season.

DiPietro posted his fifth game of the season stopping more than 30 shots.

DiPietro stopped 37 of 38 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 34 shots.

The power play went 1-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-4.

The P-Bruins improve to 18-5-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins remain in Hershey to face the Bears on Friday, December 12 at the Giant Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.