Murashov Stonewalls Wolf Pack in Penguins' 3-0 Win

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins rode a 34-save shutout by Sergei Murashov to a 3-0 triumph over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

Murashov shouldered a heavy load early in the game, stopping nine shots in the first two minutes of play and 20 shots by the end of the first period. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (17-5-1-0) recalibrated during the first intermission and eventually gathered the offense to match their goaltender's shining performance.

After being outbid 20-6 in the first frame, the Penguins' first shot of the second period put them in the lead. Phil Tomasino juggled a lead pass from Owen Pickering, then raced between three defenders for a sudden breakaway. Tomasino slipped a backhand shot through Spencer Martin's five-hole three minutes into the frame for the 1-0 lead.

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard lobbed a pass to center ice to create another breakaway for Avery Hayes. Hayes also went backhand to beat Martin, extending Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's edge to two goals at 9:07 of the second period.

The Penguins put things to bed with their third tally at 7:54 of the final frame. Hayes powered his way to the top of Hartford's crease, only for a pokecheck to dislodge the puck. However, the puck immediately careened to Aidan McDonough, who launched his bid past an unsuspecting Martin for his third-straight game with a goal.

The Wolf Pack pulled their goalie for an extra attacker with three-and-a-half minutes remaining, but Murashov refused to yield. The 21-year-old secured his third career AHL shutout and improved his career record with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to 20-5-0.

Martin was credited with 22 saves in the loss.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Dec. 13 against the Providence Bruins. This Saturday is also the Penguins' annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped, stuffed toys to throw on the ice after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's first goal. All of the stuffed animals will be donated to Operation Santa Claus, a charitable organization operating out of Tobyhanna Army Depot. Puck drop between the Penguins and P-Bruins is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.







American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.