Game Preview: Condors vs Knights, 6:30 p.m.

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors play their third straight and fourth of the last five games against the Henderson Silver Knights. Bakersfield is 4-1 in the eight-game season series.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield picked up its second road win of the season on Saturday in a 4-0 shutout of the Silver Knights. Seth Griffith had two points (1g-1a) and Matt Tomkins stopped all 28 shots he faced for his first shutout as a Condor.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 8-0-1 (.944) and have outscored the opposition 41-23 at Dignity Health Arena. Bakersfield has won 15 straight at home over Henderson.

HUTSON HEATER

Quinn Hutson scored his 13th goal of the season on Saturday and has 21 points (11g-10a) in his last 11 games. He is third overall in the league in goals and is t-4th in the league scoring race with 24 points on the season. Among rookies, he is first in goals and tied for the rookie scoring lead.

SPECIALIZING

Bakersfield's power play went 1/2 on Saturday and at 28.4% overall, is second in the AHL. The penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 and has killed off 24/25 over the last six games. In the season series, the Condors have killed off all 20 Henderson power plays.

DEUTSCHLAND DOMINANCE

German-born Josh Samanski had an assist Saturday to extend his streak to four games. He has 13 points (3g-10a) over his last 10 games and has 16 points (3g-13a) in 21 games this season.

TOMMER'S TIME

Tomkins 28-save shutout on Saturday was his first as a Condor and fifth in his AHL career. He went 2-0-0 last week allowing one goal on 58 shots against.

LEPPY LEPPY

Atro Leppanen extended his assist streak Saturday with a helper. He has 10 points, all assists, in his last 10 games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 14 and is t-2nd among all AHL blueliners in assists.

OFFENSIVE SUCCESS

The Condors have the league's fourth best offense, averaging 3.52 goals per outing. Tonight they face the league's second best offense in Henderson who have averaged 3.60 on the season.

THE ICEMAN

Isaac Howard scored in both games against Henderson on the road. Saturday was his fourth goal in eight games overall this season.

PLUS PLAYER

Josh Brown was +3 on Saturday against Henderson and is +10 against the Silver Knights this season. He is +9 on the year and has five assists.

SEVEN GAME SET

From November 29 - December 13, the Condors will exclusively see Henderson and Tucson. Over that span the team will play the Knights four times (2-1) and Roadrunners (1-0) on three occasions.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 10-0-3 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

HISTORY WITH HENDERSON

The Condors have owned the season series with the Silver Knights all time and especially at home. In the all-time series the Condors are 26-9-2 (.741%). At home, the team is 17-2-0 (.894%) and has won 15 straight against the Knights overall, including all three matchups in November.

KNIGHTS TALE

Lukas Cormier, who missed Saturday's game, leads the Knights with 14 assists. Saturday was the first time this season the Knights have been shutout. The team is in search of its first win in Bakersfield since April 1, 2022.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to Tucson for two games on Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio, and AHLTV on FloHockey (click here to watch). All games can be streamed from any smart device by downloading the FloSports App.

CONDORS v KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Weiner Wednesday. Hot dogs are just $2 PLUS premium draft beer is just $5

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.