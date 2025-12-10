Providence Bruins Sign Will Riedell to Professional Tryout

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, December 10, that the Providence Bruins have signed defenseman Will Riedell to a professional tryout.

Riedell, 29, has skated in 12 games with the Savannah Ghost Pirates of the ECHL this season, tallying two goals. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound defenseman has played in 105 career ECHL games between Savannah and Rapid City, totaling 17 goals and 34 assists for 51 points. Riedell has also appeared in 50 career AHL games with Calgary, San Jose, and Lehigh Valley, posting three goals and seven assists.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native played five NCAA hockey seasons prior to turning professional, spending four with Lake Superior State University and one at Ohio State University.







