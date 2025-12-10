Dubé to Join Thunderbirds on Professional Tryout

ST. LOUIS, MO - The St. Louis Blues announced today that forward Dillon Dubé will join the Blues' AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, on a professional tryout (PTO). Dubé will report to Springfield upon receiving his work visa.

Dubé, 27, most recently played for Minsk Dynamo in the KHL, recording 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 25 penalty minutes in 42 regular-season games during the 2024-25 season. The Golden, British Columbia native was originally drafted by the Calgary Flames in the second round, 56th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Over six seasons with the Flames, Dubé totaled 127 points (57 goals, 70 assists) and 105 penalty minutes in 325 regular-season games.







