Osipov Strikes Twice, Comets Edge Crunch 3-2

Published on December 10, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Comets hosted Syracuse on Wednesday and defeated the Crunch for the first time this season by a score of 3-2.

The Crunch came out with a decent start, owning the majority of the shots on goal in the early part of the first period. The Comets were assessed a hooking penalty which they were able to kill off and then headed to the power play shortly thereafter. Syracuse forward Brendan Furry stole the puck at center and found himself on a breakaway shorthanded, but Nico Daws robbed him to keep the Crunch off the board. Later in the period, Dmitri Osipov let a heavy shot go from the point which was stopped by Crunch netminder Ryan Fanti but deflected off a Syracuse defenseman and found its way into the net to give the Comets the 1-0 lead at the 14:07 mark for Osipov's second goal in as many games.

The Comets continued the momentum into the second period and were heavily outplaying the Crunch. After Dylan Wendt nearly made it 2-0, the Crunch transitioned the other way, and Jakob Pelletier fed Nick Abruzzese down the slot who beat Nico Daws to make it 1-1 at the 11:09 mark. The Comets would push back, however, later in the period when Nathan Legare raced into the Syracuse zone, pulled up on the half wall, and found Dmitri Osipov in the high slot who beat Ryan Fanti with a beautiful shot off the post and in for his second of the game to make it 2-1 at the 15:24 mark. Osipov would draw a penalty a few minutes later to put the Comets on the power play, and after a plethora of chances in the Syracuse zone on the ensuing power play, Seamus Casey collected his own rebound and swatted one home for his first goal of the season to make it 3-1 with just 9.5 seconds left in the second period.

The Comets came out strong in the third period with a few opportunities to extend the lead. The Crunch pushed back as the period went on and opted to pull Ryan Fanti early on, with over five minutes remaining in the third. They were able to claw within a goal when Jakob Pelletier snapped one home from the left circle for his 12th of the season at the 15:00 mark. The Comets would hold off the Crunch, however, prevailing by a score of 3-2 and picking up their third win in the last four games.

The Comets outshot the Crunch 27-24, while going 1-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Comets are back home on Friday against Hartford at 7 pm. For tickets, please visit uticacomets.com/tickets or call 315-790-9070.







American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.