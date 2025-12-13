Comets Drop Close Game to Wolf Pack, 2-1

December 12, 2025

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted Hartford on Friday and were edged 2-1.

The Comets came out with a strong pace to start the game, generating some quality scoring chances on Hartford goaltender Dylan Garand and drawing the first penalty of the game. On the ensuing power play, however, the Wolf Pack would capitalize as forward Brennan Othmann broke into the left circle in the Utica zone and fired one past Jakub Malek to make it 1-0 on his third goal of the year at the 6:22 mark of the first. The Comets had a few chances to tie the game on odd-man rush opportunities from Shane Lachance and Seamus Casey, but Garand stood strong in between the pipes to preserve Hartford's 1-0 lead through the first 20 minutes.

The 2nd period featured more solid chances for Utica who would head to a 4-on-3 advantage just past the six-minute mark. After a nice exchange in the high slot, Seamus Casey fed Lenni Hameenaho in the left circle who fired one past the glove hand of Dylan Garand to tie the game at one for his fifth of the year at 7:10. The Wolf Pack unfortunately answered less than a minute later as Hartford forward Adam Sykora picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone, raced in on a breakaway, and beat Malek to make it a 2-1 game at the 8:01 mark on his fifth goal of the season. The Wolf Pack went on a 5-on-3 power play later in the period, but the Comets' penalty kill came up big.

It was a bit of a slower start to the third period, but the Comets turned up the pressure as the period went on and ended up going on a power play late in the game. Despite pulling Jakub Malek for the extra attacker and hemming Hartford in their own zone, including a chance from Thomas Bordeleau that hit the crossbar, the Comets were unable to find the equalizer and fell 2-1.

The Comets outshot the Wolf Pack 27-24, while going 1-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

