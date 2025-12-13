Tucson Wins In Overtime, 5-4
Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Forward Cameron Hebig scored his 75th goal in a Roadrunners sweater to break the franchise's all-time goals record, and rookie Dmitri Simashev netted his first professional goal in North America in overtime to lift Tucson to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Bakersfield Condors (10-8-5-0) on Friday at Tucson Arena.
Both goals came on the power play. Hebig beat the buzzer with just 1.5 seconds remaining in the second period, scoring on a two-man advantage to tie the game 3-3 and surpass Michael Bunting as the franchise's new all-time goals leader. Simashev then sealed the win just over a minute into overtime, blasting a shot from the point on Tucson's 4-on-3-man advantage.
The Roadrunners close out the two-game set on Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss Night against the Condors at 7 p.m. AZT at Tucson Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025
- Tucson Wins In Overtime, 5-4 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Win Third In A Row - San Diego Gulls
- Reign Top Eagles, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
- Moose Earn 6-1 Win Over Wild - Manitoba Moose
- Hutson Scores as Condors Get Point in Tucson - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Rallies For 3-2 Victory Over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Manitoba Opens Weekend Series with 6-1 Defeat of Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Comeback Comes up Short in Rockford - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars' Comeback Falls Short In Homecoming Against Barracuda - Texas Stars
- Phantoms Fall in Mini-Reunion at Syracuse - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- P-Bruins Power Past Bears - Providence Bruins
- Bears Drop Second Straight to Bruins, 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Comets Drop Close Game to Wolf Pack, 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Syracuse Crunch Spook Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolf Pack Strike Twice Shorthanded, Down Comets 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Senators' Hodgson Suspended for Three Games - AHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Defenseman Chris Harpur from Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Jack Finley to Syracuse Crunch on Conditioning Stint - Syracuse Crunch
- Belleville Sens x Rien À Dire to Launch Fresh T-Shirt Drop Tomorrow - Belleville Senators
- St. Louis Blues Recall Assign F Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- New York State of Mind This Weekend - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hurricanes Relieve Cam Abbott of Duties as Head Coach of Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Release Dustin Tokarski from PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Bruins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Bears Sign Jalen Luypen to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Jugnauth's Four-Point Night Leads Firebirds over Wranglers, 7-4 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Hebig Breaks Goals Record, Simashev Wins It in OT as Roadrunners Rally Past Condors
- Tucson Wins In Overtime, 5-4
- Series Preview - Tucson Roadrunners vs Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Ties Franchise Goals Record In 6-2 Victory Over San Jose
- Roadrunners Come up Short 4-3 in OT After Wild Third Period