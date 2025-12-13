Tucson Wins In Overtime, 5-4

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Forward Cameron Hebig scored his 75th goal in a Roadrunners sweater to break the franchise's all-time goals record, and rookie Dmitri Simashev netted his first professional goal in North America in overtime to lift Tucson to a 5-4 comeback victory over the Bakersfield Condors (10-8-5-0) on Friday at Tucson Arena.

Both goals came on the power play. Hebig beat the buzzer with just 1.5 seconds remaining in the second period, scoring on a two-man advantage to tie the game 3-3 and surpass Michael Bunting as the franchise's new all-time goals leader. Simashev then sealed the win just over a minute into overtime, blasting a shot from the point on Tucson's 4-on-3-man advantage.

The Roadrunners close out the two-game set on Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss Night against the Condors at 7 p.m. AZT at Tucson Arena.







