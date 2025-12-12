Bears Sign Jalen Luypen to PTO

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed forward Jalen Luypen to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Luypen, 23, leads South Carolina with 25 points (11g, 14a) in 20 games this season. He is coming off a four-point (1g, 3a) performance at Orlando on Wednesday, and his 11 goals pace the club.

Luypen was invited to Hershey's 2025 Training Camp and appeared in three preseason games for the club, logging two assists. He signed a PTO with Hershey on Oct. 9, but did not see any game action for the club before reporting to the Stingrays on Oct. 14.

The native of Kelowna, British Columbia skated with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs for the previous two seasons, scoring 20 points (4g, 16a) over 64 games in 2023-24, and adding 14 points (8g, 6a) in 56 games last season.

Prior to turning pro, Luypen played in 238 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games for the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Tri-City Americans, scoring 163 points (79g, 84a) in 238 games. He won a WHL title with Edmonton in 2022.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they host the Providence Bruins tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Members 1st Bobblehead Night. All fans in attendance will receive a dual Bears/Capitals bobblehead featuring 2009 and 2010 Calder Cup champion and 2018 Stanley Cup champion John Carlson. Fans 21-and-over will also be able to take advantage of a $5,16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets for this game.







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.