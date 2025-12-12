Game Preview: Condors at Roadrunners, 6 p.m.

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors open a two-game series in Tucson. Tonight is the fourth matchup in the season with the Condors owning a 2-1-0 record.

LOOKING BACK

Despite scoring on the opening shots of the first and second periods for a 2-0 lead, the Condors surrendered a season-high five goals in the second period in a 5-2 loss to the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday. It was the team's first home loss to Henderson since April 1, 2022.

THE ICEMAN

Isaac Howard has goals in three straight games and five through 9 games with Bakersfield. He has been held without a point in just two of his nine games with 10 points (5g-5a) overall on the season.

HUTSON HEATER

Quinn Hutson is second among AHL rookies in scoring with 24 points (13g-11a) on the season. He is third among all AHL players with 13 goals with seven coming on the power play.

SPECIALIZING

The Condors have the third best power play in the AHL at 26.9%. Despite surrendering their first power-play goal against on Wednesday in 24 opportunities, the penalty kill is up to 15th in the league at 81.1%.

DEUTSCHLAND DOMINANCE

German-born Josh Samanski has gone six games straight with at least one assist. He has 12 points (2g-10a) over his last nine games and has 17 points (3g-14a) in 22 games this season.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins is expected to start tonight. He recorded a 28-save shutout on Saturday which was his first as a Condor and fifth in his AHL career. He went 2-0-0 last week allowing one goal on 58 shots against.

LEPPY LEPPY

Atro Leppanen extended his assist streak to five games (six assists overall) on Wednesday. He has 10 points, all assists, in his last 9 games. He is 2nd on the team in assists with 15 and is t-3rd among all AHL blueliners in assists.

OFFENSIVE SUCCESS

The Condors are t-6th in offense, averaging 3.45 goals per outing.

COMINGS AND GOINGS

Max Jones was recalled by Edmonton yesterday. In a corresponding move, d-man Tyler Inamoto was called up from Fort Wayne. With the Komets, the 26-year old had seven points (1g-6a) in 18 games and was +10. He played eight games with the Condors a season ago and had two assists.

ON THE BOARD

Mason Millman scored his first goal as a Condor on Wednesday. Last season, he had five goals in 52 games with Providence.

CAPTAIN CALLING

Seth Griffith has three points (1g-2a) in the last two games. His next goal will be his 100th with the Condors.

SEVEN GAME SET

From November 29 - December 13, the Condors will exclusively see Henderson and Tucson. Over that span the team will play the Knights four times (2-2) and Roadrunners (1-0) on three occasions.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 10-0-3 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

TUCSON TANGO

The Condors are 19-10-4 in their last 33 games against the Roadrunners. Tucson beat San Jose on Saturday 6-2. Former Condors winger Ty Tullio scored twice for the Roadrunners.

UP NEXT

The series wraps up tomorrow at 6 p.m. PT on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV on FloHockey.

CONDORS @ ROADRUNNERS

PUCK DROP: 6:00 PM PT

Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night.







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.