St. Louis Blues Recall Assign F Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to T-Birds

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Blues have assigned forward Aleksanteri Kaskimaki to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Kaskimaki, 21, dressed in five games for the Blues during his recall. The Espoo, Finland native has also appeared in 16 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording seven points (four goals, three assists). He was originally drafted by the Blues in the third round, 73rd overall, of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

