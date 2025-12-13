Gulls Win Third In A Row

The San Diego Gulls won their third straight game tonight, a 3-1 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego. San Diego has now earned standings points in 12 of its last 14 contests (7-2-5-0) and sits with a 10-6-6-0 record on the season.

Matthew Phillips netted his fourth goal of the season. He currently leads Gulls skaters with 4-15=19 points.

Ryan Carpenter scored his fourth goal of the season, giving him points in back-to-back nights (1-1=2) and four points in his last four games (1-3=4).

Sasha Pastujov deposited his seventh goal of the campaign, extending his point streak to three games (2-2=4).

Stian Solberg scored his third goal of the season, an empty-net goal.

Nikolas Brouillard recorded an assist for his 100th point as a Gull (23-77=100), the first defenseman in Gulls AHL history to reach the century mark.

Tim Washe collected his eighth assist of the season, giving him three points in his last three games (2-1=3). He now ranks tied for ninth among AHL rookies in scoring with 10-8=18 points.

Sam Colangelo picked up his second assist, giving him helpers in back-to-back contests (0-2=2).

Jan Mysak earned an assist, his 10th of the campaign.

Calle Clang stopped 15-of-16 shots to earn his third consecutive victory, his third straight game allowing just one goal. Across his last three games, Clang has posted a .956 save percentage.

The Gulls hit the ice again tomorrow night to face the Silver Knights at Pechanga Arena San Diego (6 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Nikolas Brouillard

On the turning point of tonight's game

We knew it was an important game, and for some reason we came out flat. First period was really bad for us, we were not connected, we were not winning battles, and we were not making the easy plays. We had a good talk, and during the first intermission, Matt [McIlvane] came in and kind of woke us up. It really, really was the difference because we came out hungry in the second. I think they maybe had like three shots in the second period, or not even that. So that was probably the turning point. We know how the standings are and we were just one point above these guys. So, we needed a win, and we just did that in the last two periods.

On scoring in the dirty areas

I think that's our mentality as a team. We need to get dirty. We're a great team. We're tough to play against, and we need to be dirty in that area. When we're at our best, we score these goals and that was a huge goal, and an important goal for us.

On becoming the first defenseman in Gulls AHL history to record 100 points as a Gull

It's definitely an honor. Like I said before, San Diego gave me my chance here, and I'm really happy to be here and to achieve that achievement. It definitely is an honor for me and I love this city, I love this team, I love the fans so I'm really proud of that.

On the fans at Pechanga Arena tonight

After the second period, we had a big crowd of young guys right here that were pumping us up. We came to the bench after we walked on the ice, and we were like, 'Oh, my God we're so pumped. These guys just pumped us up.' So, the crowd definitely got us into the game, and huge credit to them.

On tomorrow's game against Henderson

We just got to keep rolling on like those last two periods. We know it's a best of three series pretty much. We want to win three. But tomorrow, if we just keep doing what we did in the last two periods, we're going to be just fine.

Center Ryan Carpenter

On the turning point of the game tonight

Matt [McIlvane] shot us out of it. It was rightfully deserved. I think internally, all the guys knew the first period wasn't good enough, and to get out of it 1-0 and [Calle] Clang made some good saves for us. I think we're a resilient team, and we know that we don't always have to have our best, but if we limit their chances and then start to find our legs. I thought we were finishing checks a lot more too in the second and third and started to tilt the ice a little bit.

On Matthew Phillips' goal

That's really where you get rewarded, and it was nice to see Philly lead the way for us getting inside. That was a huge goal to tie it up and take some pressure off of us, and I think it gave us a ton of momentum and a ton of energy. Even though he's one of maybe the smaller guys in our team, the guy's tenacious and inside and hard to play against every night. I think even the last few games, he's had tons of chances in his line so it's nice.

On the crowd tonight at Pechanga Arena

I don't know if it was a bachelor party or what it was, but it was a big group of guys in the tunnel getting us fired up. I think that's just our fans here in San Diego. The one word, I think, is loyalty. The times I've been here when we haven't been getting the results, we've still been getting the crowds. So hopefully, we can start paying them back with some wins, like we have been recently.

On the message for the team tomorrow

Just recover and hydrate. I'm sure we'll watch video tomorrow and show the things that weren't the best and show the things that work. We'll try to stick to it.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On what the message was after the first period

Just a reminder of who we are and our expectations. There's a group of guys in there that really care and they want to win. To be great all the time is tough, and so sometimes we just need to remind each other about the direction that we want to go, and we want to remind each other about the way that we're going to get there. That's all that was. Credit to Henderson. They came out flying, and we were a little sleepy at the start. That's the response we were looking for.

On Matthew Phillips

Philly is a high skill player, but it's fun. When you talk to him, he always says, 'I like to be around the net. I like to hang around there.' I don't think he scored as many goals in his career without knowing where the net is and hanging around there. He knows where the goals come from, and it was the second and third effort. But being in the right place and the right determination.

On Calle Clang's big 2-on-1 save before taking the lead

First of all, to leave the first period one-to-nothing, that's a big credit to Calle [Clang]. I think there were a lot of pucks hanging around the net, and they had great shots and good attempts, but Calle had answers. Then wasn't tested much, but that was a giant save. In Canada, they call it the TSN turning point. The TSN turning point of the game was that save, and then we scored just after the power play. But we don't score if he doesn't make that big save for us, and he wasn't busy the rest of the way. That's the way we want it. We want to defend like that.

On the importance of replicating tonight's performance and executing tomorrow

No two games are ever the same. We're going to see a fight from them. I'm certain of that. I'm certain they're going to come out of the gate like they did today. And for us, it's a good learning experience for being disciplined to play into our identity, and it's something we know we can do. We have a lot of respect for our opposition, but we'll be sharper at the start.







