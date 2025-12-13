Manitoba Opens Weekend Series with 6-1 Defeat of Iowa

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Manitoba Moose scored the first five goals of the game to send the Iowa Wild to a 6-1 defeat at Canada Life Centre on Friday night. Oskar Olausson scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.

Ville Heinola set Walker Duehr up on the rush for a wrister past Cal Petersen (30 saves) 3:16 into the game.

Duehr found Mason Shaw on the back door 3:18 later to put Manitoba ahead 2-0.

Brad Lambert scored on the power play with 1:02 remaining in the opening frame to give the Moose a three-goal lead.

Iowa outshot Manitoba 10-8 in the first period.

Isaak Phillips scored 11:40 into the second period when his centering pass deflected in off an Iowa defender.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 20-18 through 40 minutes.

Shaw scored his second goal of the game from the hash marks off the rush 2:21 into the third period.

Jean-Luc Foudy set up Olausson for a wrister past the glove of Thomas Milic (27 saves) to put the Wild on the scoreboard at 3:03.

Jaret Anderson-Dolan finished off the scoring for the Moose with 6:17 to play.

Manitoba outshot Iowa 36-28. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Moose went 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.

