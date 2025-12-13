Manitoba Opens Weekend Series with 6-1 Defeat of Iowa
Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Manitoba Moose scored the first five goals of the game to send the Iowa Wild to a 6-1 defeat at Canada Life Centre on Friday night. Oskar Olausson scored Iowa's lone goal in the loss.
Ville Heinola set Walker Duehr up on the rush for a wrister past Cal Petersen (30 saves) 3:16 into the game.
Duehr found Mason Shaw on the back door 3:18 later to put Manitoba ahead 2-0.
Brad Lambert scored on the power play with 1:02 remaining in the opening frame to give the Moose a three-goal lead.
Iowa outshot Manitoba 10-8 in the first period.
Isaak Phillips scored 11:40 into the second period when his centering pass deflected in off an Iowa defender.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 20-18 through 40 minutes.
Shaw scored his second goal of the game from the hash marks off the rush 2:21 into the third period.
Jean-Luc Foudy set up Olausson for a wrister past the glove of Thomas Milic (27 saves) to put the Wild on the scoreboard at 3:03.
Jaret Anderson-Dolan finished off the scoring for the Moose with 6:17 to play.
Manitoba outshot Iowa 36-28. The Wild finished 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Moose went 1-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.
Iowa and Manitoba complete their weekend series at Canada Life Centre on Sunday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
