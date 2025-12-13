Wolf Pack Strike Twice Shorthanded, Down Comets 2-1

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







UTICA, NY - The Hartford Wolf Pack picked up their first two shorthanded goals of the season tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica. Those two shorthanded goals proved to be the difference as the Wolf Pack downed the Utica Comets 2-1.

Brennan Othmann opened the scoring 6:22 into the game, potting the club's first shorthanded goal of the season. Othmann took a pass from Carey Terrance and entered in on the left-wing side. He worked his way into the left-wing circle and ripped a shot by Jakub Málek to make it 1-0.

The goal was Othmann's third of the season, while Terrance's assist was the first of his AHL career.

Lenni Hämeenaho tied the game 7:10 into the middle frame, blasting a one-timer from the left-wing circle while the Comets were on a four-on-three power play. The goal was Hämeenaho's fifth goal of the season.

51 seconds later, however, the Wolf Pack restored their lead. With the Comets on their third power play of the night, Anton Blidh poked a puck into the neutral zone. Adam Sýkora chased after the puck and burst into the offensive zone on a breakaway. Sýkora snapped a shot by Málek for the club's second shorthanded goal of the hockey game.

The goal was Sýkora's fifth of the season and his second career shorthanded goal.

Dylan Garand made five saves in the third period, shutting the door to collect his fifth victory of the season.

The Wolf Pack conclude their back-to-back weekend tomorrow when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with coverage set to begin at 6:45 p.m. with 'Wolf Pack Pregame'.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Dec. 19 when the Crunch come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.