Hurricanes Relieve Cam Abbott of Duties as Head Coach of Wolves

Published on December 12, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Carolina Hurricanes on Friday relieved Cam Abbott of his duties as head coach of the Chicago Wolves.

Assistant coach Spiros Anastas will serve as interim head coach of the Wolves.

The 40-year-old Anastas was named to the Wolves coaching staff on Aug. 28, 2024. Prior to joining the Wolves, the Toronto native worked as a head coach in international competitions for Greece and China, as well as a scout for the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Anastas also has head coaching experience with the ECHL's Brampton Beast and South Carolina Stingrays, among other stops. He won a Calder Cup championship as an assistant coach with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2013.







American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.