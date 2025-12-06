Wolves Roll Past Admirals, 6-4

ROSEMONT, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves snapped a two-game losing skid by defeating the Milwaukee Admirals 6-4 on Friday night at Allstate Arena.

Justin Robidas scored twice and added an assist, Bradly Nadeau had two goals, Aleksi Heimosalmi a goal and an assist and Skyler Brind'Amour also tallied to help the Wolves end Milwaukee's two-game winning streak in the first of back-to-back games between the Central Division rivals. Ryan Suzuki chipped in three assists for the Wolves in the third of 12 meetings between the teams this season.

The Wolves wasted little time in finding the back of the net as Nadeau potted his first goal of the game 1 minute, 11 seconds into the opening period. The forward took a slick feed from Suzuki and wired a one-timer from the high slot that sailed past Milwaukee netminder Matthew Murray to the stick side. Suzuki and Heimosalmi earned assists on Nadeau's score that got the Wolves off on the right foot.

Brind'Amour made it 2-0 midway through the first with the Wolves on the power play. Gavin Bayreuther found teammate Nikita Pavlychev along the end boards and the center fed an open Brind'Amour cruising into the right circle and he buried a shot over Murray's right shoulder. Pavlychev and Bayreuther had assists on Brind'Amour's sixth goal of the season.

Milwaukee answered a short time later with a power-play goal of its own off the stick of Joakim Kemell.

The offense kept coming and Robidas stretched the Wolves' advantage to 3-1 in the latter stages of the first. The forward was camped near the left post when a bouncing puck came his way and Robidas batted it past Murray. On Robidas' goal, assists were awarded to Suzuki and Ronan Seeley.

Robidas struck again early in the second when he took a stretch pass from Josiah Slavin and ripped a shot from the left circle that beat Murray to the glove side. Slavin and Cal Foote had assists on Robidas' sixth marker of the season. That was it for Murray as the goalie, who entered the game second in the American Hockey League with a .936 save percentage, was replaced by Magnus Chrona.

Ryan Ufko's tally for the Admirals midway through the second cut the Wolves' lead to 4-2 and that's how it stood entering the third period.

Nadeau put the game away in the third with his second goal of the contest and seventh of the season. The winger broke in alone on Chrona and buried a shot past the netminder to the glove side. Suzuki and Robidas had assists.

The Wolves weren't through as Heimosalmi made it 6-2 just 11 seconds later. The defenseman received a pass from Felix Unger Sorum and lasered a shot from the right circle over Chrona's right shoulder. Unger Sorum and Evan Vierling earned assists on Heimosalmi's second goal of the season.

Milwaukee's Daniel Carr scored a pair of power-play goals 3:05 apart in the late stages to cap the scoring.

Amir Miftakhov (38 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves.

Chicago improved to 10-7-3-1 on the season while Milwaukee fell to 12-5-2-0.

Up next: The Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

