10th Annual Red Kettle Game on Tap for Griffins

Published on December 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025 vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Winning Wednesday presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Winning Wednesdays: Presented by Gun Lake Casino Resort, every time the Griffins win at home on Wednesday, each fan in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game. All fans who were in attendance for the Griffins' win against the Cleveland Monsters on Dec. 3 can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to this game. To redeem a Winning Wednesday ticket, please visit the box office following the Winning Wednesday game, The Zone during normal business hours, or the Van Andel Arena box office prior to the next Wednesday game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fans who exchange their Winning Wednesday ticket at The Zone on a non-game day will receive 20% off the purchase of one regular price item (excluding CCM jerseys). One discount per person present. The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Wednesday games will also receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Gun Lake Casino Resort.

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to this game.

Library Nights: For all Wednesday and Sunday games, fans can present their Grand Rapids Public Library card or Kent District Library card at the Van Andel Arena box office on the night of the game or at The Zone anytime during the store's regular business hours to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff ticket for $18 (regularly $24), an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $21 (regularly $27), or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $25 (regularly $30). Limit four tickets per card per person, subject to availability.

Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 vs. Rockford IceHogs

Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

10th Annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army: Help raise awareness of The Salvation Army's mission to provide programs and services to our West Michigan neighbors during the holidays and throughout the year by wearing red to the game. Several red kettles will be stationed throughout the lobby and concourse, some staffed by the wives and girlfriends of Griffins players (aka the Better Halves). The Salvation Army's brass band will perform the national anthem and play a selection of holiday favorites on the concourse during intermissions.

Post-Game Jersey Auction: The Griffins will wear special Red Kettle jerseys for this game, a select number of which will be autographed and available for auction following the game in Sections 121 and 122. A select number of game-worn jerseys will also be available via the DASH Auction app, a digital auction platform. Fans can download the DASH Auction app via iOS or Android devices in the app store and select Grand Rapids Griffins as their favorite team. Fans can also text DASH to 66866 to download the app. All proceeds raised via the auction will benefit The Salvation Army.

Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Morning Belle, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2025-26 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and one free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.







