Penguins Roll Past Phantoms, 6-2

Published on December 5, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins took down the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, 6-2, on Friday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Powered by a dominant second period and five different players with multi-point games, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (16-5-1-0) remained unbeaten in its four games against its turnpike rival. The Penguins received explosive nights from each member of their line of Aidan McDonough (1G-2A), Avery Hayes (1G-2A) and Tristan Broz (1G-1A).

Sam Poulin lit the lamp to open the scoring at exactly the 13-minute mark of the first period. Harrison Brunicke's shot from the blueline hit the post, but Poulin was there to swat the rebound home on one knee.

Lehigh Valley evened the contest with 86 seconds left in first period off the stick of Tucker Robertson.

Broz scored the go-ahead goal on the power play at 10:22 of the middle frame, chopping in another rebound after an initial drive by Hayes. Less than two minutes later, Danton Heinen grabbed the puck behind the Lehigh Valley net and banked it off the back of Alexei Kolosov's leg for a 3-1 lead.

McDonough pick-pocketed Adam Ginning along the boards, fed Hayes with a dish to the net-front, which Hayes chipped in at 18:15 of the second period.

The Penguins added on when Atley Calvert scored less than three minutes into the third, giving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a 5-1 edge.

After a Phantoms goal from Anthony Richard at 5:39, the Penguins answered back with a power-play goal by McDonough. Hayes toe-dragged his way to a shot that was initially denied by Kolosov, only for McDonough to clean up the rebound.

The rest of the final frame was filled with extra-curricular activities. In total, five misconducts were handed out by the officials and 76 total penalty minutes were assessed during the third period.

Sergei Murashov recorded 34 saves for the Penguins, while Kolosov posted 21 stops for the Phantoms.

