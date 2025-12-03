Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that defenseman Daniel Laatsch has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers.

Laatsch suited up in four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, gathering two assists in that time. He also posted four assists in three games for Wheeling in October.

Laatsch was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (215th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. He played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, where he picked up 26 points (6G-20A) in 126 career games.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Altoona, Wisconsin, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on Mar. 10, 2025.

