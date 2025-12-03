Game Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m.

The Condors host the Tucson Roadrunners for the first time this season. Tucson took the first two games of the season series in Southern Arizona back in October.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield continued its torrid start to the home slate with a 7-4 victory over Henderson on Saturday in front of a sold out crowd of 8,534. It was the team's 27th Annual Teddy Bear Toss night with over 7,000 bears collected for the United Way. Seth Griffith scored the teddy bear goal as part of a three-point night.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 7-0-1 (.938) and have outscored the opposition 36-22 at Dignity Health Arena.

HUTSON HEATER

Quinn Hutson tied for the rookie scoring lead in the month of November, collecting 16 points (8g-8a) over his final eight games of the month. On Saturday, the rookie out of Boston University registered his third, three-point game in his last five outings and fourth overall on the season with two goals and an assist. He is tied for third in the AHL rookie scoring race with 19 points and is tied for second in goals with 10.

SPECIALIZING

Bakersfield's special teams enjoyed a perfect evening on Saturday with the power play converting all three opportunities and the penalty kill going a perfect 4/4 on the night. The power play is third at 28.1% while the penalty kill has killed off 15 of its last 16 chances.

DEUTSCHLAND DOMINANCE

German-born Josh Samanski had three assists on Saturday to continue his solid run. He has 10 points (3g-7a) over his last eight games and has 13 points (3g-10a) in 18 games this season.

RED LIGHT ROBY

Roby Jarventie scored his eighth goal of the season on Saturday, coming on a second period power play. It proved to be the game winner and gave him 13 points (8g-5a) through 14 games.

LEPPY LEPPY

Atro Leppanen had two helpers Saturday, his third multi-point game of the season. He has seven points, all assists, in his last seven games. He is t-2nd on the team in assists with 11.

OFFENSIVE SUCCESS

The Condors have the league's sixth best offense, averaging 3.50 goals per outing. Saturday was the sixth time the team has scored at least five goals.

THREE FOR GRIFF

Griffith notched his third game with at least three points on Saturday with two goals and an assist.

SEVEN GAME SET

From November 29 - December 13, the Condors will exclusively see Henderson and Tucson. Over that span the team will play the Knights four times (1-0) and Roadrunners on three occasions.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 8-0-3 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

TUCSON TALES

The Roadunners split a weekend set with Abbotsford at home over the weekend. Jaxson Stauber took the loss on Saturday, stopping 23 of 28 shots. Leading scorer Daniil But was recalled to Utah yesterday.

UP NEXT

A two-game set in Henderson awaits the Condors on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. from Lee's Family Forum. Catch the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio app, or AHLTV on FloHockey.

CONDORS vs ROADRUNNERS

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Weiner Wednesday. Hot dogs are just $2 PLUS premium draft beer is just $5

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

