Griffins to Host Annual GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game
Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins will host the fifth annual Grand Rapids Police Department versus Grand Rapids Fire Department hockey game at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m.
All guests are welcome to come watch this charity game, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A ticket purchased to the GRPD vs. GRFD game also gets you into the Griffins game that night against the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m. Exclusive ticket prices include $24 for Upper Level Faceoff, $27 for Upper Level Center Ice, $30 for Lower Level Faceoff, and $33 for Lower Level Center Ice. For each ticket purchased, a $7 donation will be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Last season, the GRPD vs. GRFD game generated nearly $8,000 solely from ticket sales.
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025
- Bears to Wear Throwback Jerseys in Celebration of AHL's 90th Anniversary - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Annual GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on December 7th, Presented by Gill & Gill Law - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Celebrating Native American Heritage Night Saturday, December 13 against Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners December Full of Magical Holiday Moments - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Drop Friday Matchup 5-1 to Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Split Weekend Series against Charlotte with 5-3 Win - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: Up and Down - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Fall Short in a 3-2 Loss against the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.