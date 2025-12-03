Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Jacob Truscott

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins defenseman Jacob Truscott(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday reassigned defenseman Jacob Truscott to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Truscott made his professional debut with the Griffins on Oct. 18 against the Manitoba Moose and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Oct. 28 at Iowa. Through five games in the AHL, the Port Huron, Michigan, native has two assists, zero penalty minutes and a plus-four rating. Truscott has also appeared in nine games with the Walleye, logging four assists, zero penalty minutes and an even plus-minus rating. He made his ECHL debut on Nov. 7 at Kalamazoo, securing an assist in the process. Truscott was the 144th overall pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.