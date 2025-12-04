Monsters Drop 4-1 Decision to Griffins
Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (17-1-0-1) 4-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Tate Singleton opened the scoring at 8:18 of the first period with helpers from Mikael Pyyhtiä and Will Butcher giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. The Griffins added two goals in the middle frame from Antti Tuomisto at 2:01 and John Leonard at 15:02 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Grand Rapids closed out the third period with tallies from Austin Watson at 2:00 and Leonard into an empty net shorthanded at 18:28 to bring the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 19 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 30 saves for the win and Dustin Tokarski made 1 save during 2:41 of play.
The Monsters head home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 0 - - 1
GR 0 2 2 - - 2
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 32 0/4 3/3 12 min / 6 inf
GR 23 0/3 4/4 14 min / 7 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov L 19 3 4-6-2
GR Cossa W 30 1 9-1-0
GR Tokarski ND 1 0 0-0-0
Cleveland Record: 6-7-3-1, 6th North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 17-1-0-1, 1st Central Division
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025
- Monsters Drop 4-1 Decision to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Kick off December with Dramatic 4-3 OT Win in Rochester - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Bogdan Trineyev to Bears - Hershey Bears
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Matt Luff from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Welcome Stephen Lowe as Senior Director of Sports Marketing - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bears to Wear Throwback Jerseys in Celebration of AHL's 90th Anniversary - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Annual GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on December 7th, Presented by Gill & Gill Law - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Celebrating Native American Heritage Night Saturday, December 13 against Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners December Full of Magical Holiday Moments - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Drop Friday Matchup 5-1 to Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Split Weekend Series against Charlotte with 5-3 Win - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: Up and Down - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Fall Short in a 3-2 Loss against the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Drop 4-1 Decision to Griffins
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz from Monsters
- Monsters Embrace Holiday Spirit During Season of Giving with Physicians Ambulance
- Monsters Fall to Wolf Pack 3-2
- Monsters Comeback Battle Falls Short in 6-4 Loss to Wolf Pack