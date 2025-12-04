Monsters Drop 4-1 Decision to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (17-1-0-1) 4-1 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 6-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Tate Singleton opened the scoring at 8:18 of the first period with helpers from Mikael Pyyhtiä and Will Butcher giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes. The Griffins added two goals in the middle frame from Antti Tuomisto at 2:01 and John Leonard at 15:02 sending the Monsters to the final intermission trailing 2-1. Grand Rapids closed out the third period with tallies from Austin Watson at 2:00 and Leonard into an empty net shorthanded at 18:28 to bring the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 19 saves in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 30 saves for the win and Dustin Tokarski made 1 save during 2:41 of play.

The Monsters head home to host the Syracuse Crunch on Thursday, December 4, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 0 - - 1

GR 0 2 2 - - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 0/4 3/3 12 min / 6 inf

GR 23 0/3 4/4 14 min / 7 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 19 3 4-6-2

GR Cossa W 30 1 9-1-0

GR Tokarski ND 1 0 0-0-0

Cleveland Record: 6-7-3-1, 6th North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 17-1-0-1, 1st Central Division







