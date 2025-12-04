Milwaukee Shuts out Iowa 3-0

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday night.

Iowa outshot Milwaukee 12-8 in a scoreless first period.

The Admirals broke through 12:26 into the middle frame when Joakim Kemell hammered a one-timer over Cal Petersen (22 saves).

The Wild outshot the Admirals 21-17 through 40 minutes of play.

David Edstrom provided Milwaukee with a key insurance goal 1:35 into the third period when he finished off a backdoor feed from Tanner Molendyk.

Jake Lucchini forced a turnover and found Cole O'Hara in front of the net for Milwaukee's third goal with 6:03 remaining.

Matthew Murray turned aside 29 shots to earn the shutout for the Admirals.

Iowa finished 0-for-1 on the power play while Milwaukee went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.

Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. All fans are invited to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Wild score their first goal during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss.

