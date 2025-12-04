Milwaukee Shuts out Iowa 3-0
Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Iowa Wild were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Wednesday night.
Iowa outshot Milwaukee 12-8 in a scoreless first period.
The Admirals broke through 12:26 into the middle frame when Joakim Kemell hammered a one-timer over Cal Petersen (22 saves).
The Wild outshot the Admirals 21-17 through 40 minutes of play.
David Edstrom provided Milwaukee with a key insurance goal 1:35 into the third period when he finished off a backdoor feed from Tanner Molendyk.
Jake Lucchini forced a turnover and found Cole O'Hara in front of the net for Milwaukee's third goal with 6:03 remaining.
Matthew Murray turned aside 29 shots to earn the shutout for the Admirals.
Iowa finished 0-for-1 on the power play while Milwaukee went 2-for-3 with the man advantage.
Iowa returns to Casey's Center to host the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. All fans are invited to bring a new or gently used stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Wild score their first goal during the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from December 3, 2025
- Milwaukee Shuts out Iowa 3-0 - Iowa Wild
- Senators Show Fight But Fall Short 4-3 against Marlies - Belleville Senators
- Wolves Blanked by Moose 5-0 - Chicago Wolves
- Monsters Drop 4-1 Decision to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Kick off December with Dramatic 4-3 OT Win in Rochester - Utica Comets
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Bogdan Trineyev to Bears - Hershey Bears
- St. Louis Blues Recall F Matt Luff from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Firebirds Welcome Stephen Lowe as Senior Director of Sports Marketing - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Bears to Wear Throwback Jerseys in Celebration of AHL's 90th Anniversary - Hershey Bears
- Griffins to Host Annual GRPD vs. GRFD Hockey Game - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Utah Mammoth Recall Maveric Lamoureux from Tucson Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Canucks to Celebrate 5th Anniversary on December 7th, Presented by Gill & Gill Law - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Celebrating Native American Heritage Night Saturday, December 13 against Lehigh Valley - Rochester Americans
- Roadrunners December Full of Magical Holiday Moments - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Drop Friday Matchup 5-1 to Checkers - Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Split Weekend Series against Charlotte with 5-3 Win - Toronto Marlies
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Daniel Laatsch Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Groshev to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Notebook: Up and Down - Charlotte Checkers
- Game Preview: Condors vs Roadrunners, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Fall Short in a 3-2 Loss against the Calgary Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.