Canucks Fall Short in a 3-2 Loss against the Calgary Wranglers

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to the newly renamed Rogers Forum to take on the Calgary Wranglers, riding the momentum of a big win in Tucson and another strong performance in their last game on home ice.

Ty Young got the start for Abbotsford, facing off against Ivan Prosvetov at the other end. The only lineup change came with Jackson Kunz slotting in for Josh Bloom.

The opening frame was a quiet one, with each team generating a few quality looks but nothing that would break the deadlock. The most notable moment came late in the period when Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves with Lucas Ciona, earning both players five minutes in the box. The game remained scoreless heading into the second.

The Canucks came out flying in the middle frame, firing 18 shots on goal while holding Calgary to just five. After a strong penalty kill, Abbotsford found themselves on a 5-on-3. Although the first Wranglers penalty expired, Mackenzie MacEachern ripped home a shot from the slot off a feed from Chase Wouters. The assist marked Wouters' 100th career AHL point, and the Canucks carried a 1-0 lead into the third.

Calgary pushed back early in the final frame. Just five minutes in, Clark Bishop snuck a shot through Young's pads to tie the game 1-1. Abbotsford kept battling, and their efforts paid off when Vilmer Alriksson buried a rebound in front to restore the lead. But the Wranglers weren't done. Justin Kirkland tied the game with under five minutes to go, and Carter King delivered the game winner with a goal at 19:30. Despite a late push, the Canucks couldn't find the equalizer and ultimately fell 3-2 to the Wranglers.







