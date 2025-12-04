Canucks Defeat the Wranglers in 2-1 Shootout Victory

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Abbotsford Canucks bounced back in a big way after last night's heartbreaking finish, taking on the Calgary Wranglers once again at Rogers Forum to close out their back-to-back series.

Nikita Tolopilo returned to the crease for Abbotsford, squaring off against Owen Say at the other end. On the blue line, Elias Pettersson made his return to the lineup beside Victor Mancini, while Nick Poisson slotted in alongside Chase Wouters and Arnaud Durandeau.

The first period was a steady feeling-out process, with both sides trading looks but neither taking control. Calgary broke the ice late, as Justin Kirkland went blocker side to make it 1-0 with four minutes left in the frame-the lone goal of the opening period.

Abbotsford looked to spark something in the second but struggled early to generate dangerous chances. Tolopilo stood tall, turning aside several key opportunities to keep the deficit at one. The Canucks earned the game's first power play late in the period, but the advantage carried into the third with the score still 1-0.

The third period was all Abbotsford. Starting on the man advantage, they continued to shoot on Say but couldn't solve him-at least not right away. With under two minutes remaining, the Canucks pulled Tolopilo for the extra attacker, and an untimely Calgary penalty created a huge 6-on-4 opportunity. Danila Klimovich took full advantage, drifting into the slot and ripping home the equalizer with just 51 seconds left to force overtime.

Abbotsford controlled most of the extra frame, but neither team could seal it, sending the game to a shootout.

Shootout Results: Round 1: - Justin Kirkland - YES - Vilmer Alriksson - NO

Round 2: - Matvei Gridin - NO - Nils Åman - NO

Round 3: - William Strömgren - NO - Ben Berard - YES

Round 4: - Rory Kerins - NO - Danila Klimovich - YES

Klimovich's 4th round goal sealed the deal, and the Abbotsford Canucks completed the comeback with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Calgary Wranglers!







