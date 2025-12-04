Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Kevin Mandolese to PTO

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Kevin Mandolese to a professional tryout agreement, General Manager and Head Coach Joel Bouchard announced today.

Mandolese, 25, has played in one game with the Charlotte Checkers this season. He earned a win stopping 28-of-30 shots against the Crunch on Nov. 8. Last season, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound goaltender played in 19 games with the Colorado Eagles posting an 11-6-0 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.87 goals-against average.

The Blainville, Quebec native has played in 86 career AHL games since 2020 with Charlotte, Colorado and Belleville recording a 40-34-5 record to go along with a .898 save percentage and 3.18 goals-against average. Mandolese made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 14, 2023 earning a win against the New York Islanders in a shootout with 46 saves. He appeared in a total of three games with the Senators during the 2022-23 season posting a .916 save percentage and 3.29 goals-against average. The goaltender has also skated in 15 career ECHL games with the Allen Americans and Atlanta Gladiators between 2021 and 2024.

Mandolese was originally selected by Ottawa in the sixth round, 157th overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft.

