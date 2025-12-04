Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Luca Pinelli to Cleveland and the Monsters signed forward Justin Pearson to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2025-26 season. Pinelli appeared in three games for Columbus this season in the first action of his NHL career and added 5-5-10 with 18 penalty minutes in 13 AHL appearances for the Monsters this year. Pearson, who's been competing for Cleveland on a pro tryout (PTO) contract, posted 2-2-4 with eight penalty minutes and an even rating in ten appearances for the Monsters this season.

A 5'9", 168 lb. left-shooting native of Stoney Creek, ON, Pinelli, 20, was selected by Columbus in the fourth round (114th overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blue Jackets on April 23, 2024 through the 2027-28 season. In 16 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2024-25, Pinelli tallied 5-7-12 with 22 penalty minutes and an even rating and added 2-2-4 with four penalty minutes and a +3 rating in six 2025 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for the Monsters. Prior to his professional career, Pinelli supplied 128-124-252 with 209 penalty minutes and a +26 rating in 246 career appearances spanning four seasons from 2021-25 and served as Ottawa's captain during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

A 6'1", 190 lb. left-shooting native of Nashua, NH, Pearson, 27, posted 18-27-45 with 63 penalty minutes in 150 career AHL appearances, all for the Monsters, spanning parts of four seasons from 2022-25, adding 2-10-12 with eight penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 20 career Calder Cup Playoff games with Cleveland spanning the 2024 and 2025 AHL postseasons. Prior to his professional career, Pearson notched 36-43-79 with 87 penalty minutes in 129 career NCAA appearances spanning four seasons with Yale (ECAC) from 2018-22 and one season with Connecticut (Hockey East) in 2022-23.







