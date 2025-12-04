Griffins' 10-1 Home Start Sets Franchise Record in Win over Cleveland

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal in front of the home fans

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Alyssa Luke) Grand Rapids Griffins celebrate a goal in front of the home fans(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Alyssa Luke)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' 10-1 record to start a campaign at home became a franchise best, as they defeated the Cleveland Monsters 4-1 on Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

The Griffins' 17-1-0-1 ledger continued as their best start in franchise history, and have posted 35 points through 19 games. Grand Rapids improved to 16-9-4-4 against Cleveland in the last five seasons, while outscoring them 101-92. AHL Player of the Month John Leonard (2-0-2) recorded his 100th AHL goal to extend his scoring streak to five games, while AHL Goaltender of the Month Sebastian Cossa notched 30 saves in his fourth straight victory. Tyler Angle and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard both tallied a pair of assists.

The Griffins' best opportunity of the first period came at 6:33 while on the power play. Leonard let a wrister fly from the high slot, but Ivan Fedotov snatched it up. Cleveland scored the lone goal of the slate when Mikael Pyyhtia ripped the puck from the top of the zone and Tate Singleton deflected it in at the left hashmarks 8:18 in. With 5:02 left, Cossa had a skate malfunction and Dustin Tokarski stepped in for 2:41 before Cossa returned.

Grand Rapids tied the contest 2:01 into the second when Angle passed the puck from behind the goal line to Antti Tuomisto in the right circle and he sent a slapshot past Fedotov. The Griffins claimed the lead when Dominik Shine picked up a turnover with 5:03 to go and passed it ahead to Ondrej Becher, who carried the puck into the zone on a 2-on-1. He slid it across the slot to Leonard, who potted it with 4:58 on the clock.

In the final frame, Angle picked up the puck from behind the net and slotted it out front to Austin Watson, who put it past Fedotov to claim a 3-1 Griffins' lead. The Monsters pulled Fedotov with 3:41 to add an extra attacker while on the power play, and Leonard ultimately had the short-handed empty-net goal with 1:32 to go, pushing Grand Rapids to a 4-1 win.

Notes *In the last five seasons, the Griffins have lost just one game in regulation to the Monsters on home ice (11-1-3-2). *The Griffins' points percentage of .921 remained the best in the league. *Alex Kannok Leipert skated in his 200th game as a pro and in the AHL. *Tokarski made his Griffins debut and recorded a save in the opening period. He saw game action for the first time since April 13, 2025.

Cleveland 1 0 0 - 1

Grand Rapids 0 2 2 - 4

1st Period-1, Cleveland, Singleton 2 (Pyyhtiä, Butcher), 8:18. Penalties-Bantle Gr (delay of game - faceoff violation (batting puck with hand)), 2:41; Ceulemans Cle (hooking), 5:45.

2nd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Tuomisto 3 (Angle, Brandsegg-Nygård), 2:01. 3, Grand Rapids, Leonard 16 (Becher, Shine), 15:02. Penalties-Watson Gr (roughing), 5:16; Malatesta Cle (roughing, roughing), 13:57; Kannok Leipert Gr (roughing, roughing), 13:57; Pyyhtiä Cle (holding), 18:53.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Watson 5 (Angle, Brandsegg-Nygård), 2:00. 5, Grand Rapids, Leonard 17 18:28 (SH EN). Penalties-Pearson Cle (tripping), 4:31; Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (tripping), 14:48; Ahcan Cle (roughing), 16:49; Shine Gr (cross-checking, roughing), 16:49.

Shots on Goal-Cleveland 15-9-8-32. Grand Rapids 5-9-9-23.

Power Play Opportunities-Cleveland 0 / 4; Grand Rapids 0 / 3.

Goalies-Cleveland, Fedotov 4-6-2 (22 shots-19 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 9-1-0 (31 shots-30 saves); Tokarski 0-0-0 (1 shots-1 saves).

A-4,683

Three Stars

1. GR Cossa (W, 30 saves) 2. GR Leonard (two goals) 3. GR Angle (two assists)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 17-1-0-1 (35 pts.) / Sat., Dec. 6 at Toronto 4 p.m.

Cleveland: 6-7-3-1 (16 pts.) / Thu., Dec. 4 vs. Syracuse 7 p.m.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.