Monsters Erupt in Third, Crush Crunch 4-1
Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch (13-8-0-0) 4-1 on Thursday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Gabriel Szturc converted on the power play for Syracuse at 4:28 of the middle frame leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes. The Monsters offense exploded in the third period starting with an unassisted goal from Luca Pinelli at 6:35 followed by a power-play tally from Dysin Mayo at 8:53 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and James Malatesta bringing the score to 2-1. Guillaume Richard added a marker at 11:09 with helpers from Pinelli and Sillinger extending the Monsters lead. Jack Williams put the game away with an empty-net tally at 17:48 assisted by Justin Pearson and Stanislav Svozil bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 23 saves for the win while Syracuse's Ryan Fanti made 17 saves in defeat.
The Monsters face the Syracuse Crunch for a rematch on Saturday, December 6, at 12:30 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 0 4 - - 4
SYR 0 1 0 - - 1
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 21 1/6 4/5 14 min / 7 inf
SYR 24 1/5 5/6 16 min / 8 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 23 1 3-1-2
SYR Fanti L 17 3 4-4-0
Cleveland Record: 7-7-3-1, 6th North Division
Syracuse Record: 13-8-0-0, 2nd North Division
