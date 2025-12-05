Monsters Erupt in Third, Crush Crunch 4-1

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Syracuse Crunch (13-8-0-0) 4-1 on Thursday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 7-7-3-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Gabriel Szturc converted on the power play for Syracuse at 4:28 of the middle frame leaving Cleveland trailing 1-0 after 40 minutes. The Monsters offense exploded in the third period starting with an unassisted goal from Luca Pinelli at 6:35 followed by a power-play tally from Dysin Mayo at 8:53 off feeds from Owen Sillinger and James Malatesta bringing the score to 2-1. Guillaume Richard added a marker at 11:09 with helpers from Pinelli and Sillinger extending the Monsters lead. Jack Williams put the game away with an empty-net tally at 17:48 assisted by Justin Pearson and Stanislav Svozil bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko made 23 saves for the win while Syracuse's Ryan Fanti made 17 saves in defeat.

The Monsters face the Syracuse Crunch for a rematch on Saturday, December 6, at 12:30 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 4 - - 4

SYR 0 1 0 - - 1

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 21 1/6 4/5 14 min / 7 inf

SYR 24 1/5 5/6 16 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko W 23 1 3-1-2

SYR Fanti L 17 3 4-4-0

Cleveland Record: 7-7-3-1, 6th North Division

Syracuse Record: 13-8-0-0, 2nd North Division







