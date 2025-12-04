Wranglers Pick up a Point against Abbotsford
Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Calgary fell 2-1 in a shootout against the Canucks in Abbotsford despite a first-period strike from Justin Kirkland on Wednesday night.
Calgary set the tone early, grabbing the opener midway through the opening stanza.
Kirkland drifted into the slot, where Hunter Brzustewicz threaded a pass onto his stick for a tidy redirect past Nikita Tolopilo.
Frk collected the secondary assist, notching his 399th AHL career point in the process.
The second period tightened.
Calgary looked set to skate off with the full two points until the final minute of regulation, when Danila Klimovich slipped into a seam and fired home the equalizer with just 50 seconds left, sending the match to extra time.
Overtime featured rushes, with the Wranglers creating the more dangerous chances, but neither side could find a winner.
In the shootout, the tension stretched through four rounds before Abbotsford took it.
Owen Say held strong between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 29 shots in the night.
American Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025
- Wranglers Pick up a Point against Abbotsford - Calgary Wranglers
- Bojangles Game Preview: December 5 & 6 vs Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Erupt in Third, Crush Crunch 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Fall to Monsters, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners at San Jose Barracuda - Tucson Roadrunners
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 8 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Loan Nicky Leivermann to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Henderson Silver Knights Announce Partnership with Mountain Mike's Pizza - Henderson Silver Knights
- Abbotsford Canucks Host 5th Annual Teddy Bear Toss, Presented by Save-On-Foods - Abbotsford Canucks
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Kevin Mandolese to PTO - Syracuse Crunch
- Iowa Wild and Cal Petersen Announce "Goalies Give Back"Initiative - Iowa Wild
- Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Defeat the Wranglers in 2-1 Shootout Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Condors Pull Away Late as Roadrunners Fall 5-1 in Bakersfield - Tucson Roadrunners
- Poirier Stops 41 in Shootout Loss to Firebirds - Texas Stars
- Firebirds Best Stars in Seven Round Shootout Victory, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Hutson's Heater Continues in 5-1 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Moose, DiVincentiis Throw Shutout at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins' 10-1 Home Start Sets Franchise Record in Win over Cleveland - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comeback Falls Short in OT Loss to Comets - Rochester Americans
- Murray Guides Ads to Shutout of Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.