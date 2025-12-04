Wranglers Pick up a Point against Abbotsford

Calgary fell 2-1 in a shootout against the Canucks in Abbotsford despite a first-period strike from Justin Kirkland on Wednesday night.

Calgary set the tone early, grabbing the opener midway through the opening stanza.

Kirkland drifted into the slot, where Hunter Brzustewicz threaded a pass onto his stick for a tidy redirect past Nikita Tolopilo.

Frk collected the secondary assist, notching his 399th AHL career point in the process.

The second period tightened.

Calgary looked set to skate off with the full two points until the final minute of regulation, when Danila Klimovich slipped into a seam and fired home the equalizer with just 50 seconds left, sending the match to extra time.

Overtime featured rushes, with the Wranglers creating the more dangerous chances, but neither side could find a winner.

In the shootout, the tension stretched through four rounds before Abbotsford took it.

Owen Say held strong between the pipes for Calgary, turning aside 29 shots in the night.







