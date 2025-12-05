Crunch Fall to Monsters, 4-1

Published on December 4, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch left wing Wojciech Stachowiak vs. the Cleveland Monsters

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Cleveland Monsters, 4-1, tonight at Rocket Arena.

The Crunch took a 1-0 lead in the second period, but the Monsters rattled off four consecutive goals in the third frame to secure the victory.

The Crunch move to 13-8-0-0 on the season and 0-1-0-0 in the four-game season series with the Monsters.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti turned aside 17-of-20 shots faced. Zach Sawchenko put a stop to 23-of-24 shots in net for the Monsters.

After a scoreless first period, the Crunch were first on the board 4:28 into the middle frame. Gabriel Szturc netted a power-play goal as he came off the bench, grabbed the puck and sent it toward the net. Sawchenko made the save on the original shot, but Szturc picked up his own rebound and hammered it in.

The Monsters knotted the score, 1-1, 6:35 into the third period. Luca Pinelli capitalized on a turnover as he skated down the right wing and potted a wrister from the top of the right circle. Three minutes later, Dysin Mayo fired a one-timer to put Cleveland up, 2-1. They extended their lead, 3-1, when Guillaume Richard potted a one-timer from the left point with 8:51 remaining in the game. Jack Williams then scored an empty-netter with 2:12 to play.

The Crunch have a rematch with the Monsters on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

Crunchables: Wojciech Stachowiak has a four-game points streak (3g, 2a).

