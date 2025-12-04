Condors Pull Away Late as Roadrunners Fall 5-1 in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, CA - The Tucson Roadrunners (8-10-2-0) opened their longest road trip of the season so far with a 5-1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors (9-6-4-0) on Wednesday at Dignity Health Arena.

Tucson trailed 1-0 after the opening 20 minutes before captain Austin Poganski tied the game early in the second period with his sixth goal of the season. Max Szuber and Noel Nordh assisted on the Roadrunners' lone goal, marking their sixth and fourth assists of the year, respectively.

Bakersfield regained the lead just under three minutes later and added three more in the third period to put the game on ice.

NOTABLES

Defenseman Dmitri Simashev made his AHL debut after being reassigned to Tucson and recorded and recorded two shots on goal.

Andrew Agozzino's penalty shot attempt at:54 of the second period was Tucson's first of the season.

Noel Nordh has recorded an assist in all three games against Bakersfield this season and picked up a point for the second-straight game for the second time this season (previous: Oct. 24-25 vs BAK).

The Roadrunners have outshot its opponent in four of the last six games dating back to 11/22 vs. Colorado.

With 10 points (4g, 6a) in 17 games, Max Szuber ranks second among Roadrunners defensemen in scoring.

Captain Austin Poganski opened the scoring for Tucson for the second time this season on Wednesday against Bakersfield. (Photo / Bakersfield Condors)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson controlled the pace early and opened the game with the first five shots on goal, including a wrap-around attempt from Sammy Walker that was turned aside by Bakersfield goaltender Matt Tomkins.

The Condors went without a shot for the first 6:43 before Seth Griffith generated their first quality look, but Matthew Villalta kicked it away with his left pad.

Both teams traded chances through the opening 15 minutes and Tucson earned the first power play of the night when Griffith was called for cross-checking with five minutes left in the frame. On the man advantage, Austin Poganski threaded a backhand pass to Max Szuber for a point-blank chance, but Tomkins swallowed Szuber's deflection to keep the game scoreless.

Bakersfield killed the penalty and broke through late, as Max Jones fired a shot from the right faceoff dot that beat Villalta glove side to give the Condors a 1-0 lead with 1:49 remaining in the period.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson started the period strong and Andrew Agozzino broke free for a breakaway in the opening minute before being tripped by Josh Samanski, earning a penalty shot. On the attempt, Agozzino entered wide, cut to the middle, and looked high short side, but Tomkins turned it aside with the blocker.

The Roadrunners kept the pressure on and drew even at 4:40 when a low shot from Szuber at the left point was deflected past Tomkins' left pad by Poganski to make it 1-1.

Bakersfield answered just under three minutes later after capitalizing on a Tucson turnover. Samanski fed Quinn Hutson on a 2-on-1, and Hutson snapped a shot over Villalta's left shoulder at 7:20 to restore the Condors' lead.

Tucson pushed for the equalizer late in the frame, as Robbie Russo deked a defender to open a lane for Poganski, whose shot from the left circle hit Tomkins' pad and rang off the post just before the 12-minute mark.

Bakersfield controlled play down the stretch, tallying the final five shots of the period to take a 2-1 lead into the final intermission. However, the Roadrunners outshot the Condors for the second-straight period (13-8).

THIRD PERIOD

The Condors' momentum carried into the third and forced an early turnover in the Roadrunners zone. The loose puck found Samanski alone in the slot, but Villalta kicked it away with his left pad to keep it a one-goal game.

At 3:43, Matvey Petrov threaded a seeing-eye shot through traffic that beat Villalta to make it 3-1 Condors.

Villalta responded with a highlight save less than four minutes later, flashing the stick to deny Roby Järventie on a clean breakaway. Moments after, he stretched out to stop Isaac Howard's wraparound attempt with his paddle and kept Tucson within striking distance.

With two minutes remaining, the Roadrunners pulled Villalta for the extra attacker, but Järventie sealed the game with an empty-net goal. In the final seconds, Hutson added a power-play marker for his second of the night, beating Villalta blocker-side to make it 5-1.

UP NEXT

Tucson's three-game road trip continues and ends with a two-game set against the San Jose Barracuda this weekend. The series kicks off on Friday at 8 p.m. AZT at Tech CU Arena. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app and watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







