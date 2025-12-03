Roadrunners December Full of Magical Holiday Moments

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners, the top affiliate of the Utah Mammoth, will close out the 2025 calendar year with 10 games, including five home dates at Tucson Arena in December. Celebrating their 10th Anniversary Season in the Old Pueblo, the Roadrunners are set to highlight the month with the annual Holiday celebration known as Teddy Bear Toss, presented by OneAZ Credit Union.

Tucson's December home schedule features games against Bakersfield on Dec. 12-13, Calgary on Dec. 27-28, and San Diego on Dec. 31. The month begins with a three-game California road trip- starting in Bakersfield on Dec. 3 and concluding with a two-game set in San Jose (Dec. 5-6). Before the holiday break, the Roadrunners will also travel to Abbotsford to take on the defending Calder Cup Champion Canucks on Dec. 19-20.

The perfect gift for the Holiday season is the Rudy's Bar-B-Q Holiday Pack, which is available for purchase from Dec. 2-31. This special package includes four ticket vouchers valid for any remaining 2025-26 home game, a Roadrunners knit hat, and a $20 Rudy's Bar-B-Q gift card - all starting at just $89.

Tickets for all December home games, as well as all remaining Roadrunners home dates, are available at Ticketmaster.com.

The December home slate is filled with great ticket value, food promotions, giveaways, specialty jerseys and more:

Friday, December 12 - Comedy Night

Join us for Comedy Night, presented by Beef Vegan presents and Rock 102.1 KFMA, along with the return of the Roadrunners Comedy Club featuring Omar Tarango and friends in a postgame showcase.

Additional Promotions:

Cool Willey's Frosty Friday ($5 draft beers and $5 hot dogs)

Cox Family Packs (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher starting at $60)

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl promotions and ticket giveaways

Saturday, December 13 - Teddy Bear Toss Night

It's Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by OneAZ Credit Union. Bring your stuffed toys and toss them on the ice following the Roadrunners' first goal of the game! All collected stuffed animals will be donated to Aviva Children's Services (CLICK HERE to learn more). In addition, youngsters from around Southern Arizona will be on hand as participants in Sing for Santa during the intermissions and Santa Claus himself will be in attendance!

Additional Promotions:

Special Holiday Warm Up Jerseys (courtesy of OneAZ Credit Union) that will be auctioned off via DASH Auction with proceeds going to Youth on Their Own

Holiday Ornament Giveaway, courtesy of Tucson Airport

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)

Saturday, December 27 - Peanuts Night

Join us for Peanuts Nut as the Roadrunners will recognize Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the cartoon's 75thanniversary. Take advantage of the Peanuts Ticket Pack, which includes four tickets and an exclusive co-branded Roadrunners and Peanuts blanket (additional tickets and blankets are available with a pack purchase). The Roadrunners will also be wearing Peanuts Warm Up Jerseys that will be available via DASH online auctions, with a select few available at the game via raffle.

Additional Promotions:

Cold Beer and Cheeseburgers Ticket Pack (4 tickets + $20 CBCB Gift Card starting at $70)

Specialty replica Peanuts Jerseys available for purchase

Sunday, December 28 - Teacher Appreciation Night

It's the final weekend game for the Roadrunners in 2025, and a great way to spend Holiday time with your family is through our Cox Family Packs (4 tickets + a $20 concession voucher starting at just $15). Visit Ticketmaster.com to purchase your tickets.

Additional Promotions:

Teacher Appreciation Night gives all the educators in Southern Arizona a chance to be recognized and enjoy a Roadrunners game with their friends and family. Visit tucsonroadrunners.com for ticket package information.

Wednesday, December 31 - Klutch New Year's Eve Bash

Ring in the new year with our Klutch New Year's Eve Bash. Celebrate New Year's Eve with a special 6 p.m. start, leaving plenty of time to enjoy Tucson's Taco Drop at midnight.

Additional Promotions:

Watch for your chance to win tickets to the Klutch Party Zone throughout December. The hospitality area will have food and drinks and celebrate the Roadrunners partner, Klutch Vodka.

Cowbell Giveaway, courtesy of Klutch Vodka

Cox Family Packs (4 tickets + $20 concession voucher)

Winning Wednesday: all paid fans in attendance will receive a free ticket to the next Wednesday game (Jan. 21) - must be in attendance to receive free ticket link.







