Capitals Loan Bogdan Trineyev to Bears

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have loaned forward Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Trineyev, 23, earned his first NHL recall after recording 12 points (6g, 6a) in 15 games with the Bears this season. He did not appear in any game action with Washington during his recall.

He registered 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games with the Bears last season, ranking tied for first on the Chocolate and White in shorthanded goals (1), third in plus-minus (+13), fifth in shots (109), and sixth in goals. Trineyev also led Hershey with five goals and seven points in eight Calder Cup Playoff games.

During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points, and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev's three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey's run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists as the Bears claimed the franchise's 13th title.

Trineyev was a Black Ace during Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup run after spending the majority of the 2022-23 season with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). He played in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Hershey in 2022, making his AHL debut in Game 2 of the Bears' first round series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In 142 career AHL games, Trineyev has recorded 50 points (29g, 21a) and a +33 plus-minus rating.

