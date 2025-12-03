Firebirds Welcome Stephen Lowe as Senior Director of Sports Marketing

Published on December 3, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced today that veteran sports marketing executive Stephen Lowe has been hired as the organization's new Senior Director of Sports Marketing. Lowe brings more than two decades of experience directing sales, marketing, brand, and fan engagement strategies designed to increase sales and revenue opportunities across major sports properties in the United States and Canada.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Coachella Valley Firebirds and contribute to a franchise that has captured the energy and passion of the community," said Lowe. "The Firebirds have built a remarkable identity in a short time, and I'm eager to help elevate that momentum by connecting with fans, deepening our community impact, identifying opportunities that continue to deliver a world-class hockey and entertainment experience in the Coachella Valley."

In his new position, Lowe will oversee all facets of the team's sports marketing strategy - leading integrated campaigns, strengthening community outreach, shaping in-market promotions, growing key relationships, and identifying sales & revenue opportunities, and enhancing the fan experience.

"Steve's diverse leadership background has demonstrated consistent success for a variety of sports organizations. His in-depth experience in sales, marketing, content development, storytelling and brand development, made him the ideal fit for this newly created position," said Gina Rotolo, Vice President, Marketing and Business Services for the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "We look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive sales, revenue and a deeper connection with community partners, sponsors and media in the coming seasons."

Lowe joins the Firebirds organization following his time as the Vice President of Marketing at Texas Motor Speedway, where he oversaw a multifaceted marketing department responsible for digital strategy, social media, content creation, advertising, brand development, and fan-experience programs. His leadership played a central role in expanding the venue's audience reach, growing the sport to new and non-traditional audiences while enhancing event-day storytelling for one of the nation's premier motorsports destinations.

Before transitioning into motorsports, Lowe spent the 2023 season with the XFL's Arlington Renegades as Director of Marketing & Content. There, he successfully relaunched the Renegades brand, rebooted all digital channels, produced more than 50 community and grassroots activations focused on reestablishing the team's footprint throughout Arlington and the greater North Texas region.

Lowe's started his career in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Football Club where he spent 17 years climbing the ranks from media coordinator to Senior Director of Fan Experience, Brand & Content for both the Tiger-Cats and Forge FC Soccer. His work spanned brand development, creative and content strategy, game presentation, revenue-driving initiatives, and the creation of a cohesive, modern visual identity across two major sports entities.

Lowe is relocating to the Coachella Valley with his wife Sarah, their children Everett and Scarlett, and their three pets Dutch, Keith, and Minou, all excited to settle into the community and make the Valley their new home.







